Bears' top rookie dubbed fantasy football sleeper in Week 9 vs. Bengals
Let's be honest: Chicago Bears first-round pick Colston Loveland has been a significant disappointment through seven games this season.
That said, it's only seven games. And while recency bias applied to Brock Bowers (Raiders) and Tyler Warren (Colts), making fans believe that Loveland should be having a rookie season that's pacing for 1,000 yards and double-digit touchdowns, historically, that hasn't been the case for first-year tight ends.
Still, it's fair to have expected Loveland to be more productive than 11 catches for 116 yards so far this year.
Loveland still hasn't scored a touchdown, either.
But maybe that all changes in Week 9 against the horrendous Cincinnati Bengals defense. In fact, Loveland was recently dubbed a fantasy football sleeper for this week's game.
"Colston Loveland should be on your radar ahead of what could be a back-and-forth contest. DraftKings set the over/under for this matchup at 51.5," Bleacher Report's Moe Moton wrote. "Furthermore, the Cincinnati Bengals allow the most fantasy points to tight ends. Last week, their defense gave up five catches, 34 yards and a touchdown to New York Jets rookie tight end Mason Taylor."
Ok, so, if Taylor can get into the paint against the Bengals, certainly Loveland can, too, right?
"If Loveland is a primary option in the Bears' passing attack, he could produce a breakout performance," Moton continued. "Even with a few of the receivers back on the field, the rookie tight end could play a solid role. Last week, against the Baltimore Ravens, he saw a season-high five targets."
At this point, midway through his rookie season and with the bye week already in the rear-view mirror, there's no reason for Loveland not to become a bigger factor in the Bears' passing game.
Indeed, Caleb Williams has a plethora of targets to choose from, ranging from Rome Odunze to DJ Moore, Luther Burden III, and even Cole Kmet. It's one of the main reasons why Loveland hasn't made a splash.
But the time is now for Loveland to prove why he was a top-10 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. If he can't have a breakout game against the Bengals, will he have one at all this year? It's a question that will only grow louder if he has a dud in Week 9.