Bears' rookies come up huge in thrilling back-and-forth win
What. A. Game.
That would've been a fun one to watch as an unbiased football fan. 30 fan bases across the NFL would've loved to witness the excitement that ensued in the Bears' 47-42 win over the Bengals. Unfortunately, in the noon time slot, the vast majority of eyes on the game (from both invested fan bases) were tear-filled throughout much of the thrilling fourth quarter. It really seemed like a game that both defenses wanted to lose, and the fans were put through the ringer in the process.
In the end, it was a game that the Bears were relieved to come out on top in. They're also pleased with the performances of two rookies who bookended their 2025 draft class. Seventh-round selection Kyle Monangai put the offense on his back throughout the entire game and finished with 176 yards on the ground and 22 more through the air. Tenth overall pick Colston Loveland also led the team in receiving with 118 yards. He also caught two touchdowns, including the iconic 58-yard game-winner.
Loveland's catch and run will rightfully be put in the Louvre, but he played a much bigger role even before that play. It was great to finally see them unleash the University of Michigan product. It was a performance they should be able to build on.
Meanwhile, Monangai looks every bit like one of the biggest draft steals from this year's class. He runs with furious intent on every play and punishes defenders for getting in his way. It would've been an absolute shame to waste his performance by not coming out with the win. He certainly won't touch the ball 29 times in any game where D'Andre Swift is healthy, but he established himself as an important cog in the weekly gameplan. He will have a clearly defined role.
From the Bengals perspective, it was the type of loss that could linger for a few weeks. They fall to 3-6 in the most excruciating way imaginable. The reverse outcome certainly would've had a similar effect on Chicago. Instead, they move to 5-3 and have a winnable game with the Giants on the docket.
It certainly wasn't pretty, but things are looking up in the Windy City. The pair of rookies are a big reason why that is the case.