Ben Johnson offers shocking review of Caleb Williams' performance against the Ravens

Ben Johnson Encouraged by Caleb Williams Despite TD Struggles vs Ravens 🐻🎥 | Jeff Joniak Interview



FULL CONVERSATION: https://t.co/KUKn3gz9xo#Bears #ChicagoBears #DaBears #CalebWilliams #BenJohnson #NFL #BearDown #BearsNation #Ravens #ESPNChicago #NFLTalk #BearsCamp2025 pic.twitter.com/U1UMCWxEjP