Ben Johnson's hilarious postgame antic gets Bears fans free hot dogs

Not much was known about Ben Johnson as a person during his time as Detroit's offensive coordinator. Everyone knew he was a fantastic play caller and game planner, but questions arose about whether he could be a leader of men. Many great coordinators have tried and failed the head coaching route, after all. After the Chicago Bears' triumphant Week 13 win over the defending champs, there should be no doubt left about whether Johnson can lead a locker room.

The Wieners Circle, a beloved Chicago hotdog spot, had vowed to give the entire city of Chicago free hot dogs if Ben Johnson ever took his shirt off during or after a game, and Johnson delivered in spades. After delivering his famous 'good, better, best' post-game speech, Johnson ripped his coach's shirt off and flexed for his shouting, cheering team, basking in the glory of a statement win.

The 2025 Chicago Bears have erased all doubt as playoff contenders

The Bears have officially put the NFL on notice after winning five straight games, pushing their record to 9-3, and securing their first winning season since 2018. Even if they lose their final five games, you could already call this a successful first year for head coach Ben Johnson. Not only are the Bears winning, but the vibes around this team are immaculate, calling to mind the fun and hype of the 'Club Dub' days in former head coach Matt Nagy's first year.

In just thirteen weeks, Johnson has completely changed the culture of a team that entered the year as perennial losers. The Bears are rolling, the wins keep coming, and Johnson's weekly 'good, better, best' chant after games has become appointment viewing for Bears fans or anyone who just appreciates a good football team.

So, if you're in Chicago and you're in the mood for a hot dog on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, be sure to head over to The Wiener Circle, and maybe send a 'thank you' card to the head coach of your Chicago Bears.

Is this real life, or is the just fantasy?! Free hot dogs again Tuesday motherfuckers! https://t.co/36J1gQwpl4 — The Wieners Circle (@TheWienerCircle) November 28, 2025

