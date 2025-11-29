The Bears put the NFL on notice with 24-15 win over the Eagles

Remember when the Bears "haven't beat any good teams" and were a "fake 8-3"? How are those narratives holding up now?

The Bears are now 9-3 after coming away with a 24-15 win over the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. The best part about it is they played even better than the score would indicate, and they did it in enemy territory. This wasn't a game where they were largely outplayed and were lucky to come away with the win.

I don’t think I have seen any team man handle the Eagles like the Bears are tonight. — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) November 28, 2025

The Bears won by playing their newfound (under Coach of the Year candidate Ben Johnson) brand of football. Despite playing one of the league's best defensive lines, their revamped offensive line controlled the line of scrimmage throughout the entire contest. Likewise, despite playing one of the league's most risk-averse offenses, their defense continued finding ways to take the ball away.

They ran for 281 yards on the ground (with both D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai reaching the century mark). They consistently moved the chains and churned out tough yards against a defense that hadn't allowed a single 100-yard rusher this season before today.

On defense, Kevin Byard III recaptured his interception crown by nabbing his league-leading sixth pick. Nahshon Wright, who, interestingly enough, relinquished said crown, promptly answered with a takeaway of his own. He ripped the ball out of Jalen Hurts' hands while running their patented Tush Push when they were in striking distance. Before today, Hurts had only two turnovers on the season. He matched that total in the third quarter.

Former #Titans DB Kevin Byard has a league-leading 6 interceptions this year! Just got Jalen Hurts on Black Friday.



35 (!) for his career. Real Titans legend! pic.twitter.com/PnKokuqY0o — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) November 28, 2025

In two highly-important battle of strengths, the Bears proved to be stronger.

Despite consistently finding a way to win with those two formulas, many have questioned the sustainability of maintaining this level of play. To those detractors, I ask this: In what way is that brand of football not sustainable?

This is a huge win for the #Bears. Beating one of the top teams in the NFC on their home field should remove any doubt.



This team is legit. Anyone who says otherwise at this point is coping. — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) November 28, 2025

Another impressive aspect of the game is that there are still clear improvements to be made. Caleb Williams finished the game with only 17 completions on 36 attempts. The wind played a factor in that regard, but he still missed the mark on quite a few throws that you would've liked to see him hit. The defensive line also failed to get much pressure on Jalen Hurts. The only time they almost got to him (Hurts wasn't sacked once) was when they sent extra rushers.

Furthermore, they were also missing their three starting linebackers. The backups have entered the lineup and played extremely well (against two teams with winning records and explosive offensive playmakers) over the past five days.

This team is so far away from reaching its ceiling, and they're still 9-3. If there were any doubts before, they were eliminated today. The Bears are for real.