Here's how Caleb Williams is trending in his race for Chicago Bears passing records

Caleb Williams didn't have his best game of the season in Week 14 against the Green Bay Packers. Perhaps, it's more accurate to say he didn't have his best first half of a game in the 2025 season at Lambeau Field.

Williams ended the first 30 minutes of Sunday's loss with fewer than 40 passing yards. It was a box score that conjured ghosts of failed first-round quarterbacks. Fortunately, Williams and the Chicago Bears' second half was a very different story.

When the final whistle blew -- which, sadly, was the result of a Williams interception -- the Bears' QB1 finished with 186 passing yards, two touchdowns, and an interception.

His 186 passing yards are well short of the number he must average to reach 4,000 yards. A QB must throw for 235 yards per game to hit the 4K mark, and that's over a 17-game stretch.

Williams was already off that pace, so his 186 yards hurt his quest to become the first Bears QB to cross the 4,000-yard barrier.

But it doesn't mean all hope is lost for him to set a new single-season passing yards record, and, maybe even hit 4,000 yards after all.

Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Caleb Williams is on pace to throw for 3,803 yards and 25 touchdowns. The Bears' single-season record-holder, Erik Kramer, threw for 3,838 yards and 29 touchdowns in 1995. Williams must average 234 passing yards per game over the next four weeks to break Kramer's record.

To reach 4,000 yards, he must average 273 yards per game, a much higher mark. Williams has thrown for 273 yards or more in only three games this year. Expecting him to average that amount over the final month of the season seems a bit unrealistic.

It's especially realistic considering Week 15's game against the Cleveland Browns will feature what may be the coldest game the Bears play this season. Wind-chill could drop the game-time temp down to -20 degrees (yes, you read that right).

It's going to be FREEZING in Chicago for Browns-Bears on Sunday 🥶 pic.twitter.com/82p6eotWBY — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) December 9, 2025

The Chicago Bears still have Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers defenses on their schedule, too, which won't make for a very pass-happy game plan.

