ESPN 2-Round 2026 NFL Mock Draft Sends Chicago Bears Defensive Help Early
It may only be the first week of February, but Chicago Bears fans already have a pretty good idea of what direction GM Ryan Poles is likely to go in with his early-round picks in the 2026 NFL draft.
ESPN's Matt Miller's latest two-round mock draft confirms those instincts, too.
The ESPN NFL Draft analyst has the Bears leaning defense-heavy early, addressing two needs that loom large as Poles tries to balance the best value for short-term contention with what's best for the team's long-term outlook.
With Chicago coming off an NFC North title and a Divisional Round playoff run in Year 2 of the Caleb Williams era, Miller believes the next step is adding more bite to the pass rush opposite Montez Sweat.
At No. 25 overall, the Bears do just that and select Zion Young, the impressive edge rusher from Missouri.
"The 6-foot-5, 262-pound Young is more of a three-down edge setter than a sudden pass rusher, but he uses a long-arm move to set up tackles and establish the corner in the run game," Miller wrote. "Young needs to develop a secondary pass-rush move with a better plan, but the traits are there for him to be a solid starter in a 4-3 defense."
Young fits what the Bears have prioritized on defense under Poles: length, power, and the ability to hold up against the run without coming off the field. As Miller noted, Young is not yet a finished product, but Chicago could do worse than bet on his explosive, pass-rushing upside.
The Chicago Bears' second-round selection zeroes in on a position that could become a glaring offseason question mark: Safety.
The pick? LSU's A.J. Haulcy.
"The Bears need more playmakers on defense, and with Jaquan Brisker set to hit free agency, there's room to add a safety early," Miller wrote. "Haulcy's eight interceptions over the past two seasons would translate to Chicago's opportunistic defense."
If Brisker does depart in free agency, Haulcy offers a ball-hawking skill set the Bears leaned on heavily in 2025. His eight INTs over the last two years underline his instincts and range. It sounds like he'd fit right in with Dennis Allen's group.
Here's the bottom line: The Chicago Bears are finally drafting from a position of strength, but they're still searching for difference-makers on defense. Adding a high-upside edge rusher and a turnover-producing safety would reinforce a roster that's built to win now while also sustaining success deep into the Caleb Williams era.
