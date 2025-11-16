Caleb Williams gets Madden boost ahead of Sunday’s game against the Vikings
Second-year Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams has been making slow, steady strides on the field each week, and the results are showing for both him and his team. After all, if Williams keeps up this pace, he’ll at worst beat the Bears’ single-season passing yards record held by Erik Kramer (3,838) and more ambitiously will have a shot to become the first Bear ever to top 4,000 yards.
All that progress is paying off on peoples’ PlayStations, too, for those who still love them some Madden.
Williams was among a host of players around the league to get a small ratings boost on Madden 26 after another solid performance and game-winning drive last Sunday against the New York Giants. His overall rating now sits at 78, which is up a point from last week and two points overall from the start of the season.
To be clear, we know this doesn’t matter for whether or not Williams leads the Bears to the playoffs or something, though players often aren’t shy about following their Madden ratings. But two things come to mind upon seeing his latest ratings adjustment.
First of all, Williams still being under an 80 rating is a little suspect in general. What’s a young gunslinger got to do to get a little respect around here?
Secondly, how does this man rank 21st among QBs in Madden rating? At least explain to me why Bo Nix is listed ahead of him, because there’s no way in the world anyone who isn’t a Broncos fan would rather have Nix be their QB in a video game situation. Also, these adjusters really allowed Williams and Trevor Lawrence to have the same grade up until yesterday? What are we doing?
Of course, there’s nothing to be done about popularity contests. Also, analysts (and Madden rating adjusters) tend to be prisoners of the moment. If Williams goes on a Drake Maye-esque heater, people will start thinking differently of him.
That said, he’s still more than good enough to lead your Chicago Bears to victory in Madden if you want to play the Minnesota matchup out on the PS5 first.