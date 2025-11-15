Most embarrassing situation the Chicago Bears must immediately rectify
If the Bears are going to take the North and not give it back, as GM Ryan Poles famously said four seasons ago, perhaps they should start by winning an NFC North game.
The need to beat teams they face twice a season is not lost on them. It's just that as they face Minnesota for the second time and play their third NFC North game, the same old problem stares them in the face. That is, they can't beat those teams.
Ben Johnson, though, seems to not overrate divisional games. His approach is win the game that is before them this week, regardless of who it is.
Although, he does point out they need to be better in the division.
"We don't control who is on our schedule, other than the fact that you are going to have your division (opponents) twice a year, and we focus on those games when they come to us," Johnson said. "We've been saying all along this week, we're 0-2 in the division right now.
"This is a big one for us. We desperately need this win."
They desperately need it because it is a divisional game. Divisional record is especially important in playoff tiebreakers.
"We're 0-2 in the division, they're 2-0 in the division right now," Johnson said. "We're going up to their place, which is a very hostile environment. It'll be loud and we’ve got to be able to handle those elements."
Certainly teams should play week to week as Johnson says. But winning in the division is extremely important. They desperately need this win because they need to stop being divisional doormats.
Perennial NFC North doormats
The Bears face within the division what is basically the same thing the Arizona Cardinals have faced for years. The other three teams improved and stayed better for a prolonged period. The worst thing to happen within their division for the Bears has been the rise of Detroit in 2022. Until then, the Bears could always count on the Lions to be worse and hide their own shortcomings when compared to the Vikings and Packers.
Within the NFC North, they HAVE LOST:
- Both Ben Johnson era games
- Eight of their last nine games, the lone win being a game when Green Bay pulled QB Jordan Love and running back Josh Jacobs for fear of injury in a meaningless game before the playoffs.
- A total of 26 of 32 games played in the 2020s.
They didn't even win the majority of their divisional games in 2020, their last playoff season, as they were 2-4 then. Their last winning season in the division was 2019. They were 5-1 within the division the last time they took an NFC North title, in 2018.
Before that coach John Fox had an abysmal 3-15 record over three seasons, and they were only 3-9 under Marc Trestman in two years.
Poles’ famous quote about taking the North and not giving it back came after the firing of Matt Nagy and GM Ryan Pace. Yet, under Nagy, they had been 12-12 in divisional games and since then, with Poles as GM and Matt Eberflus/Ben Johnson as coaches, they have won three of their last 20 in the division.
Their last coach who got it
Lovie Smith was the last coach they had who showed an ability to control the division. He had only two losing divisional records in his nine seasons as coach, although he had winning division records only four times.
The best thing to say was Smith's teams were always competitive in their division. He always talked about the need to win those divisional games.
It's all a far cry from the Mike Ditka era, when they won five straight divisional titles and six in seven years. Ditka, like Smith, always stressed the importance of taking divisional games.
Another divisional loss Sunday and maybe it’s about time Johnson starts following that approach a little more seriously.
Bears coaches vs. the NFC North
2004 to present
Year
Record
Coach
2025
0-2
Ben Johnson
2024
1-5
Matt Eberflus/Thomas Brown
2023
2-4
Matt Eberflus
2022
0-6
Matt Eberflus
2021
1-5
Matt Nagy
2020
2-4
Matt Nagy
2019
4-2
Matt Nagy
2018
5-1
Matt Nagy
2017
0-6
John Fox
2016
2-4
John Fox
2015
1-5
John Fox
2014
1-5
Marc Trestman
2013
2-4
Marc Trestman
2012
3-3
Lovie Smith
2011
3-3
Lovie Smith
2010
5-1
Lovie Smith
2009
3-3
Lovie Smith
2008
4-2
Lovie Smith
2007
2-4
Lovie Smith
2006
5-1
Lovie Smith
2005
5-1
Lovie Smith
2004
2-4
Lovie Smith