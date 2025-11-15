Bear Digest

Most embarrassing situation the Chicago Bears must immediately rectify

Taking the NFC North and not giving it back was what GM Ryan Poles announced would be a goal but it seems the execution has strayed from the plan.

Gene Chamberlain

Ben Johnson talking to his former boss, Dan Campbell, after the Bears fell to 0-2 in the NFC North and on the season.
Ben Johnson talking to his former boss, Dan Campbell, after the Bears fell to 0-2 in the NFC North and on the season. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

If the Bears are going to take the North and not give it back, as GM Ryan Poles famously said four seasons ago, perhaps they should start by winning an NFC North game.

The need to beat teams they face twice a season is not lost on them. It's just that as they face Minnesota for the second time and play their third NFC North game, the same old problem stares them in the face. That is, they can't beat those teams.

Ben Johnson, though, seems to not overrate divisional games. His approach is win the game that is before them this week, regardless of who it is.

Although, he does point out they need to be better in the division.

"We don't control who is on our schedule, other than the fact that you are going to have your division (opponents) twice a year, and we focus on those games when they come to us," Johnson said. "We've been saying all along this week, we're 0-2 in the division right now.

"This is a big one for us. We desperately need this win."

They desperately need it because it is a divisional game. Divisional record is especially important in playoff tiebreakers.

"We're 0-2 in the division, they're 2-0 in the division right now," Johnson said. "We're going up to their place, which is a very hostile environment. It'll be loud and we’ve got to be able to handle those elements."

Certainly teams should play week to week as Johnson says. But winning in the division is extremely important. They desperately need this win because they need to stop being divisional doormats.

Perennial NFC North doormats

The Bears face within the division what is basically the same thing the Arizona Cardinals have faced for years. The other three teams improved and stayed better for a prolonged period. The worst thing to happen within their division for the Bears has been the rise of Detroit in 2022. Until then, the Bears could always count on the Lions to be worse and hide their own shortcomings when compared to the Vikings and Packers.

Within the NFC North, they HAVE LOST:

  • Both Ben Johnson era games 
  • Eight of their last nine games, the lone win being a game when Green Bay pulled QB Jordan Love and running back Josh Jacobs for fear of injury in a meaningless game before the playoffs.
  • A total of 26 of 32 games played in the 2020s.

They didn't even win the majority of their divisional games in 2020, their last playoff season, as they were 2-4 then. Their last winning season in the division was 2019. They were 5-1 within the division the last time they took an NFC North title, in 2018.

Before that coach John Fox had an abysmal 3-15 record over three seasons, and they were only 3-9 under Marc Trestman in two years.

Poles’ famous quote about taking the North and not giving it back came after the firing of Matt Nagy and GM Ryan Pace. Yet, under Nagy, they had been 12-12 in divisional games and since then, with Poles as GM and Matt Eberflus/Ben Johnson as coaches, they have won three of their last 20 in the division.

Their last coach who got it

Lovie Smith was the last coach they had who showed an ability to control the division. He had only two losing divisional records in his nine seasons as coach, although he had winning division records only four times.

The best thing to say was Smith's teams were always competitive in their division. He always talked about the need to win those divisional games.

It's all a far cry from the Mike Ditka era, when they won five straight divisional titles and six in seven years. Ditka, like Smith, always stressed the importance of taking divisional games.

Another divisional loss Sunday and maybe it’s about time Johnson starts following that approach a little more seriously.

Bears coaches vs. the NFC North

2004 to present

Year

Record

Coach

2025

0-2

Ben Johnson

2024

1-5

Matt Eberflus/Thomas Brown

2023

2-4

Matt Eberflus

2022

0-6

Matt Eberflus

2021

1-5

Matt Nagy

2020

2-4

Matt Nagy

2019

4-2

Matt Nagy

2018

5-1

Matt Nagy

2017

0-6

John Fox

2016

2-4

John Fox

2015

1-5

John Fox

2014

1-5

Marc Trestman

2013

2-4

Marc Trestman

2012

3-3

Lovie Smith

2011

3-3

Lovie Smith

2010

5-1

Lovie Smith

2009

3-3

Lovie Smith

2008

4-2

Lovie Smith

2007

2-4

Lovie Smith

2006

5-1

Lovie Smith

2005

5-1

Lovie Smith

2004

2-4

Lovie Smith

More Chicago Bears News

Sign Up For the Bears Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Chicago Bears Newsletter

Published |Modified
Gene Chamberlain
GENE CHAMBERLAIN

Gene Chamberlain has covered the Chicago Bears full time as a beat writer since 1994 and prior to this on a part-time basis for 10 years. He covered the Bears as a beat writer for Suburban Chicago Newspapers, the Daily Southtown, Copley News Service and has been a contributor for the Daily Herald, the Associated Press, Bear Report, CBS Sports.com and The Sporting News. He also has worked a prep sports writer for Tribune Newspapers and Sun-Times newspapers.