Caleb Williams injury update: Bears' QB limps to locker room with big lead on Browns
With the NFC North rival Green Bay Packers both behind them and in front of them, there were major concerns on whether Ben Johnson's young Chicago Bears' team could avoid a "trap game" Sunday against the lowly-but-dangerous Cleveland Browns.
So far, so great.
Except, that is, what appeared to a lower left leg injury to star quarterback Caleb Williams on the final play of the first half. Williams completed a pass as time expired, but was rolled into in the pocket and went down in pain. He got up on his power, but was dramatically limping as he headed toward the locker room.
The Bears have shown impressive emotional maturity early on, dominating the Browns defensively and scoring on consecutive drives late in the first quarter to build a 14-0 lead at frigid Soldier Field. With a win, the Bears will improve to 10-4 and set up next Saturday night's showdown at home against the Packers to be for the division title.
While Williams has had his moments - including a short touchdown pass to DJ Moore - it's been Dennis Allen's defense that has set the tone by smothering the Browns. Under rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Cleveland last week scored 29 points and rolled up more than 400 yards of total offense.
The Bears have made him look a rookie early, holding him to just one long completion while sacking Shedeur twice and holding him to 4 of 10 of for only 54 yards. On five possessions, the Browns have only one first down.
D'Andre Swift gave Chicago a 7-0 lead with a short run, followed by Moore's scoring catch to make it 14-0. Kicker Cairo Santos pushed a 35-yard field goal wide right.
If the first half is any indication, the focused Browns' offense is hapless against a focused Bears' defense.
