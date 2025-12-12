Bears' defense headlines keys to victory against Browns in Week 15

Even after a heartbreaking loss to the Green Bay Packers last week, the Chicago Bears are still very much alive in the fight for the NFC North crown. In fact, they still control their own destiny. If the Bears win their four remaining games, it won't matter how the rest of the division plays down the stretch. Chicago would be at 13-4, clinching its first division title since 2018.

With that in mind, the team needs to approach its upcoming games as if they were all playoff games. Each week matters now, and that starts in Week 15 against the 3-10 Cleveland Browns. The Bears may be heavily favored, but they won't overlook this opponent. Their playoff hopes cannot afford a loss to the only team on their remaining schedule with a losing record.

This is a game the Bears should absolutely win, but they're going to have to go back to their roots and deliver a vintage Bears performance in what are expected to be arctic Soldier Field conditions. Here's how they can make that happen and secure a victory.

1. Force at least four sacks and two interceptions

Browns' rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders is riding high on an impressive Week 14 performance in which he threw for nearly 400 yards and three touchdowns. But that came against the Tennessee Titans, who were 1-11 entering that game, and it was played at home. Now, Sanders must travel to Soldier Field to play in frigid conditions to which he is wholly unaccustomed, and that plays right into the hands of Chicago's ball-hawking secondary.

Of course, Sanders may not throw the ball much given the weather conditions, but he will have to throw it sometimes, and the Bears need to make him pay every time. Every sack will sting just a little bit more when the wind chill is below zero, and that's an easy way to demoralize a rookie quarterback and goad him into throwing interceptions.

2. Dominate the ground game on both sides

As aforementioned, the Browns will likely struggle to move the ball through the air on Sunday, which means they will want to run the ball as much as possible. Andrew Billings and Gervon Dexter have to take that away from them early and often. If Sanders is struggling to throw the ball while the run game can't find any room to operate, the Bears could run away with this one early.

On the flip side of that, the Bears may also find it difficult to throw the ball. An effective ground and pound strategy would be ideal for taking pressure off of Caleb Williams while advancing the ball and controlling the speed of the game. D'Andre Swift will be part of that, but considering the icy field conditions, running the ball straight into the teeth of the defense will likely find more success than racing to the boundaries, and that calls for a heavy dose of Kyle Monangai.

I love Kyle Monangai. pic.twitter.com/GJJjbG5d9B — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) December 7, 2025

3. Caleb Williams must be clutch on 3rd down

I would caution Bears fans not to expect Caleb Williams to have a big game against the Browns. He's been in a slump lately, and glacial conditions at Soldier Field won't help him snap out of that. Additionally, Myles Garrett is on pace to shatter the single-season sack record and will almost certainly be lined up against the rookie Ozzy Trapilo.

That said, Williams can still be key to a Chicago victory if he performs at a high level on just a handful of snaps, especially on 3rd downs. The Bears' running game should put them in plenty of 3rd-and-short situations, but there will be times when the Bears need Williams to make a play to keep the chains moving, and that's what he must do. Luckily, Williams is currently the best in the NFL on 3rd down, with a 103.0 passer rating.

Caleb Williams has the BEST 3rd down passer rating in the league 👀 pic.twitter.com/gR91qMiQqT — Six Point Sports (@SixPointSports) December 11, 2025

Final Prediction: Bears win 31-10

The Bears are heavily favored in this one, and not for no reason. They are clearly the superior team in almost every facet and get to play at home. Shedeur Sanders will be in for a rude awakening against this ball-hawking secondary, and their running game won't be able to bail him out. Meanwhile, Kyle Monangai will have a huge day that includes two touchdowns and more than five yards per carry.

Williams will struggle to complete passes again, but he'll do just enough to keep the offense on the field and put points on the board. Taking everything together, I expect the Bears to control this one from wire to wire, with an ending that's never in doubt.

