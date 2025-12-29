Bears “Stock Down”: Defense can’t stop a nosebleed against the 49ers

On one hand, the Bears being able to keep pace with a 49ers in a 42-38 shootout is awesome. On the other hand…what in the world is going on that the Bears can’t win with 38 points?

As such, it’s hard to pick just one person to give the “stock down” to on that side of the ball, though one guy merits it in particular.

Let’s get into it, starting with a collective call-out.

The defense

No way around it: that was an ugly performance, especially up front. Christian McCaffrey did anything and everything he wanted in the first half, picking up 120 yards and a touchdown in the first two quarters alone. Brian Robinson added 7.3 yards per carry of his own, and Purdy had two rushing touchdowns as well. There were times when the front four got washed out of the play entirely, and there were others when it looked like the linebackers overran the play when the front did their job. Then, aside from the pick-six on the opening drive, the pass defense offered little resistance to Brock Purdy and a receiving corps missing George Kittle. Whoever’s fault it was, the Bears will have a hard time playing serious football in the playoffs if they can’t stop the run. Best believe the Bears are going to invest in the defensive line next offseason the same way they did to the offensive line this year.

Josh Blackwell

The Bears’ special teams ace has been very good in all phases this year, but he probably doesn’t need to be a kick returner anymore. I’m not sure what compelled him to decide twice to take the ball out of the end zone, but the fact that he did set the Bears back twice. If anyone but Devin Duvernay is fielding the kickoff, they need to take a knee immediately if they field the ball in the end zone. Simple as that. Blackwell is not a natural return man, and he needs to be smarter when he’s in that position.

Montez Sweat

With Trent Williams going out on the first play of the game, you would’ve figured Sweat would have his way up front more. Nope. No sacks for the Bears’ top pass-rusher, including one play where he had Purdy dead to rights for a sack and failed to get him down. We’ve had these conversations about him already, but it continues to be problematic that he can’t dominate when the odds are in his favor. Having better talent around him might help, but there comes a point when Sweat just has to play better on his own, especially if the Bears are going to do anything in the playoffs.

