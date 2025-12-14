Caleb Williams literally did the impossible on that touchdown pass

If you’re still wondering how in the world Caleb Williams fit his second touchdown throw of the day into DJ Moore against the Browns, you’re not alone.

Not only was the throw a great sign for the connection between Williams and Moore, which hasn’t always been optimal this season, it was the arguably the wildest “no, no, no, YES!” play of Williams’ career to this point.

In fact, it was so crazy that the Chicago Bears haven’t seen anything like it in four years.

According to Next Gen Stats, Williams’ 22-yard strike to Moore had a completion probability of just 16.1 percent, which makes it the most improbable completion of any kind by a Bears quarterback since 2021.

It sure looked that way.

Caleb Williams' 22-yard TD pass to DJ Moore had a completion probability of 16.1%, the most improbable completion by a @ChicagoBears QB over the last five seasons (since 2021).



🔸 QB Speed: 11.62 mph

🔸 Target Separation: 0.7 yards#CLEvsCHI | #DaBearspic.twitter.com/ScSnMSigJ3 — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) December 14, 2025

Normally, you don’t teach your quarterbacks to drift right toward the sideline and chuck one up across your body toward the end zone between multiple defenders. If that ball had ended up in a Browns defender’s hands, we’re likely having a very different discussion about Caleb Williams after this game even if the Bears had won.

But, because Williams put the ball exactly where it needed to and Moore made such a tremendously athletic play to haul it in, the Bears got a highlight out of a head-scratching decision.

This play underscores the tantalizing thing about Williams: the ability to make the seemingly impossible anything but, and the arrogance to attempt it.

The Bears entrusted their future to Williams because he can make the absurd look doable, and he proved once again how good he is at doing that.

Beyond just making that throw to Moore, Williams also accomplished something else during the 31-3 demolishing of the Browns. He became the first Bears quarterback since Jay Cutler in the 2014 and 2015 seasons to throw 20 touchdowns in back-to-back seasons. (He now has 21 on the year.)

Williams also just surpassed 3,000 yards on the year as well, giving him an outside chance at the Bears' single-season passing yards record over the last three games depending on how much volume he gets.

Whether he reaches that milestone or not, though, there's no doubt the Bears have plenty to build around in Williams.

More Chicago Bears News: