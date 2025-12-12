New mock draft brings star pass rusher Cashius Howell to Bears

As well as this season has gone for the Chicago Bears’ defense in terms of generating a league-leading 27 takeaways, they can still be much, much better.

Aside from health, the biggest issue by far has been the play up front on the defensive line, especially on the outside.

Chicago is currently tied with the Arizona Cardinals for 26th in the NFL in sacks (24) and rank 30th in pressure rate (16.6%), according to Pro Football Reference. Opponents have certainly taken advantage of that this yaer as the Bears are 21st in passing yards allowed and 30th in passing touchdowns given up. Needless to say, that’s not going to fly.

That’s why ESPN’s Field Yates’ latest mock draft of this cycle does something to address that, dropping Texas A&M pass rusher Cashius Howell onto the Bears roster with the No. 23 overall pick.

“Coordinator Dennis Allen's defense has exceeded expectations. ... But this team needs a spark on the defensive line opposite 29-year-old Montez Sweat. And at this spot, Howell would be the most explosive pass rusher on the board. He stepped into a much larger role for the Aggies this season and thrived, as his 11.5 sacks are tied for fourth-most in the FBS. His ability to torque his body and turn a corner tightly is among the best in the class. The Bears are tied for the worst pass rush rate in the NFL (28.6%), so this match makes sense.”

Texas A&M EDGE Cashius Howell showing off his athletic range and lower body flexibility on this strip sack.



Running the arc. pic.twitter.com/itbl9RFdaO — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) November 12, 2025

It’s worth questioning whether or not Howell is a schematic fit for Allen’s defense. At 6’2”, 248 pounds, he profiles more as an outside linebacker than a 4-3 defensive end.

But if the Bears thought he could put on some weight and stand up on early downs against the run, his pass-rushing upside could be massive for a defense that needs it.

Howell’s motor and menace have helped the Aggies reach the College Football Playoff, where he’ll face off against fellow NFL prospect Rueben Bain and the Miami Hurricanes on December 20. Since Bain, who would be a perfect fit, will almost certainly be out of reach for the Bears, Chicago needs to prepare for backup plans to improve their pass rush.

Young, high-upside players like Howell could be key to the moving the needle forward.

