Caleb Williams makes history against the Browns

The ability to avoid costly turnovers is one of the most important qualities a quarterback can possess. Caleb Williams passes that test with flying colors, and he's got a shiny new record to show for it.

The FOX broadcast just noted that Caleb Williams has just 12 interceptions in his first 1,000 career passing attempts, which is the fewest in NFL history. #Bears pic.twitter.com/IVWMrXjRZX — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) December 14, 2025

He has only thrown 12 career interceptions over his first 1021 attempts, with six interceptions coming in his rookie season and six more through the first 14 games of this season. That is a ridiculously low number for someone who is seen as a questionable decision maker, according to some of his less intelligent detractors on the Twittersphere.

For the sake of comparisons, he is far and away the best of his (absolutely loaded) draft class at avoiding interceptions. Drake Maye, who is enjoying a breakout season for the Patriots, has thrown 17 interceptions through his first 724 attempts. Jayden Daniels has 12 interceptions with only 668 attempts. Bo Nix has 21 interceptions with 1071 attempts.

Williams has gone on record to say that Aaron Rodgers was someone he modeled his game after. He's done a pretty good job in that regard, as Rodgers has a career interception percentage of 1.4%, which is one of the best marks in NFL history.

Still, Rodgers, himself, had 18 interceptions over his first 1000 attempts. It took him some time to learn how to avoid turnovers.

Williams, meanwhile, already seems to have a firm grasp of how to avoid interceptions, and he's a major reason the team leads the league in turnover ratio (+20) by a relatively wide margin (the Texans rank second in turnover ratio at +14).

He's also a major reason the Bears currently lead the NFC North with a 10-4 record. The Bears are performing well above expectations this season, and Williams deserves much credit for their success.