The latest news regarding Rome Odunze indicates just how tough he is

Bears receiver Rome Odunze is expected to return to the lineup against the Browns tomorrow, according to ESPN reporter Jeremy Fowler.

The Bears are optimistic about wide receiver Rome Odunze (questionable, foot) playing Sunday vs Cleveland, per sources. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) December 13, 2025

The fact that he only missed one game with a stress fracture is relatively surprising. In fact, the outlook on Odunze was looking bleak last week.

Some actually believed that they might shut him down for the remainder of the regular season.

Rome Odunze



Stress fracture in foot‼️



Most common location is the metatarsals (see photos below), usually the 2nd or 3rd, and zone 3 of 5th as well.



These usually take 6 weeks!!!



I wouldn’t be surprised if the Bears put him on IR, and try to activate him in the playoffs.… pic.twitter.com/VRrr64ShyZ — Jesse Morse, M.D. (@DrJesseMorse) December 5, 2025

Meanwhile, others thought he could maybe return for the season finale against the Lions.

I expect Rome Odunze to miss anywhere from 3-5 weeks with a stress fracture.

Huge for Luther Burden and Colston Loveland utilization https://t.co/nZ1O1kFIPq — Jeff Mueller, PT, DPT (@jmthrivept) December 5, 2025

Those opinions weren't from everyday fans or NFL media talking heads, either. Those were the opinions shared by physical therapists and sports medicine physicians. Experts in their field.

So, how exactly is Odunze returning to the lineup after only one week on the shelf?

Well, we probably won't know for sure, but two theories make sense. They are both a testament to Odunze's work ethic and toughness.

1. Odunze is rushing back to the lineup for the playoff push and plans to play through the injury.

I personally hope this isn't the case. While I would love to have him back in the lineup against Green Bay next week, tomorrow's game doesn't strike me as one where his presence would be necessary (considering the frigid forecast points to a more run-heavy approach).

Also, with the Browns' absolutely loaded injury report, it's quite frankly a game the Bears should win outright. If they want to make noise in the playoffs, then they absolutely should be able to beat a depleted Browns team at home. Still, you can't question Odunze's heart if he wants to be out there bad enough to play through a (in -20 degree windchill).

2. Odunze has been playing through the injury for a few weeks.

I feel like this one is more likely. I looked back at the Bears' past injury reports, and Odunze first popped up on it on October 29(!!!) with a heel injury. He's been a regular on the report since that date, so it's fair to wonder whether that's the same injury he's currently dealing with.

For context, October 29 was the Wednesday after the Bears lost against the Ravens. He didn't have a catch the following week against Cincinnati before putting up an 86-yard performance against the Giants (with some help from his dad, maybe).

He simply hasn't looked like himself on film in recent weeks, and we might now know why.

I think he was likely dealing with the stress fracture throughout the entire month of November, and that (at least partially) explains his lack of production. He caught only seven of 21 targets for just over 100 total yards against the Vikings, Steelers, and Eagles.

Hopefully, the week of rest will help him regain some of the explosiveness he displayed early in the season. With DJ Moore struggling to find consistent production in Ben Johnson's offense, they will need Odunze to be at his best for the stretch run.