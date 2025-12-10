The Browns' offensive line is in shambles ahead of Bears game

The Browns' offensive line has been one of the league's worst units even at full health this season. It looks like they'll be far from that on Sunday.

Not only did starting center Ethan Pocic go down with a torn Achilles against the Titans, but starting right guard Wyatt Teller will also miss the game with a calf injury. Starting right tackle Jack Conklin is also still in the concussion protocol. His status looks murky at best for Sunday.

Their offensive line will likely be down three starters against Chicago.

The Browns have allowed multiple sacks in all but two games this season. Their 35 sacks allowed is tied for tenth-most in the NFL, and that was with their best starting five for most of the season, as they have remained relatively healthy until recently.

2023 sixth-round selection Luke Wypler is expected to start in place of Pocic, former Bear Teven Jenkins will take over Teller's role at right guard, and Cornelius Lucas will start at right tackle for Conklin. There's no sugarcoating it; That's not a great spot to be in.

While the Browns might get some added juice from a motivated Jenkins with the added revenge game element (he seems like the type of player who might be able to feed off such a thing), Bears fans are well accustomed to how inconsistent he can be. There were times when he would run over a linebacker in the running game on one play and completely whiff on a block in pass protection the very next play.

Cam Robinson has also struggled since they inserted him into the lineup at left tackle. Meanwhile, left guard Joel Bitonio has been the lone stabilizing force at left guard. While his best days may be behind him, he is still a solid starter at 34.

Simply put, this is a rare matchup where the Bears' defensive line should have a massive upper hand. Their pass rush has largely struggled this season, but if they ever had a chance to get going, Sunday's game should be the best opportunity to do it.