Caleb Williams Reveals the One Offseason Fix the Bears' Offense Needs Most

Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams didn't describe the end of the 2025 season as a disappointment when he met with reporters for the final time this year. Instead, he focused on what he learned as the leader of the team, and what he and his pass-catchers must work on this offseason to take that next step as a Super Bowl contender.

The play that sparked much of this narrative was Williams' final pass of the year. He and veteran WR DJ Moore weren't in sync, with many in the media blaming Moore for giving far less than 100% effort. The result was an interception by the Los Angeles Rams, who turned it into a game-winning field goal in overtime.

So, yeah, there's work that needs to be done.

USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) reacts to a win . Bill Streicher-Imagn Images. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

"But definitely something that we'll discuss, but also we'll discuss with all the other wide receivers coming up in the future, next year," Williams said. "Being able to just get on the same page in those moments. It's small things like that that show up in those moments that you may not have talked about, but being on the same page or talking about it, maybe Week 1 or Week 6, it shows up in Week 18, or whatever week we're in. And so, it's something to learn from for myself, a learning experience. It's something for us to learn from as an offense and as a team. And we will go do that at some point.""

So what does "same page" actually mean?

It's the details Williams is talking about, the details that reared their head on the pass to Moore. It's the receiver who sits versus breaks away against a coverage look, the timing on an option route, and the scramble drill rules when protection breaks down.

Those plays don't always show up as glaring mistakes. Sometimes, it's Williams tossing the ball out of bounds and hurting his completion percentage. But if those details can be fixed over a long offseason of hard work, we might see this team earning a trip to the NFC Championship rather than walking off Soldier Field with their heads hanging low.

Williams' point about those conversations happening early is more proof of how far he's come as a leader. He doesn't just want to be reactive after a play goes wrong. Instead, he wants to get ahead of it, so the Bears don't dig themselves into the kind of hole that led to so many heroic fourth-quarter comebacks in 2025.

The good news is the Chicago Bears have the kind of talent in their receiver and tight end room who should take well to Williams' messaging. They're legitimate pros, even if most of them are considered young guys. Rome Odunze is going into his third season, while LutherBurden III and Colston Loveland just finished their rookie years. Whether Moore remains a part of this offense remains to be seen, but you can bet Williams will make sure mistakes like that fatal interception never happen again.