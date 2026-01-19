Check out this remarkable video of Caleb Williams' jaw-dropping TD pass vs. Rams

I've seen a lot of Chicago Bears football over the years. And by a lot, I mean I haven't missed a game in nearly four decades.

And Caleb Williams did something against the Los Angeles Rams in the Bears' Divisional Round loss that I've never seen before.

Indeed, the loss sucks. Bears fans will need some time to get over the reality that the season ended in a frustrating fashion in overtime. But let's be honest: Chicago was playing with house money. And they fought harder than any Bears team in many, many years.

Back to Caleb Williams.

David Banks-Imagn Images

With the Bears down by one touchdown and less than 30 seconds left in the fourth quarter, Williams completed one of the most miraculous touchdown passes in NFL history. Cole Kmet was the recipient, and this video, taken by NFL Network's Stacy Dales, is the absolute best angle you'll ever see.

Check it out:

The Bears ended up losing the game, 20-17, and their chance to travel to Seattle to take on the Seahawks in the NFC Championship. But they certainly didn't lose any respect from Bears Nation or the NFL.

In fact, if anything, they gained respect. The Chicago Bears nearly pulled off their eighth fourth-quarter comeback win and second in a row in the 2025 NFL playoffs.

Williams ended the game throwing for 257 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions, but two of those INTs were due to mistakes by Colston Loveland and DJ Moore.

Obviously, you can't rely on miracles to win the Super Bowl. But one thing is for sure: The Bears can rely on Caleb Williams to keep them in every single game.

More Chicago Bears News: