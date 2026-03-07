Chicago Bears 2026 Mock Draft: Full 7-Round Projection Before Free Agency

The Chicago Bears enter the 2026 NFL Draft with several important roster questions, not all of which can be answered in free agency.

Chicago traded wide receiver DJ Moore to the Buffalo Bills, stabilized the center position by acquiring Garrett Bradbury following Drew Dalman’s retirement. That's the good news. The bad news? Theymissed out on a potential blockbuster trade for Raiders pass rusher Maxx Crosby.

Using Chicago’s current draft capital and pre-free agency needs, here is a full seven-round Bears-only mock draft.

Round 1, Pick No. 25: Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

Lomu is widely viewed as one of the most physically gifted offensive tackles in the 2026 class, featuring elite length, athleticism, and quick feet in pass protection. With left tackle one of the Bears’ most pressing needs right now, Lomu could serve as the long-term blindside protector for Caleb Williams.

Round 2, Pick No. 57: LT Overton, EDGE, Alabama

Overton is a powerful edge defender with rare size and length, traits that allow him to set a strong edge against the run while still generating pressure as a pass rusher. Edge rusher will be a focal point for the Chicago Bears in free agency, but they’ll take a swing on a rookie with one of their two second-round picks.

Round 2, Pick No. 60: Kamari Ramsey, S, USC

Ramsey is a physical defensive back known for his downhill aggressiveness and ability to play near the line of scrimmage. His instincts in run support and willingness to deliver big hits make him a strong fit for teams looking for a tone-setting safety.

Round 3, Pick No. 89: Emmett Johnson, RB, Nebraska

Johnson is an explosive running back with strong burst and open-field acceleration, traits that allow him to generate chunk plays when he finds space. While running back isn’t a huge need for the Bears right now, D’Andre Swift is entering the final year of his contract. Pairing Johnson with Kyle Monangai is a nice 1-2 punch moving forward.

Round 4, Pick No. 129: Trey Moore, EDGE, Texas

Moore emerged as one of the most productive edge rushers in college football in 2023, but his last two seasons dropped him back into the Day-3 range. His combination of speed and bend off the edge could give Chicago a rotational pass rusher with upside to develop into a starter.

Round 7, Pick No. 238: Lorenzo Styles Jr., S, Ohio State

Styles transitioned to defensive back after beginning his college career at wide receiver, giving him rare ball skills for the safety position. That background shows up in coverage, where he tracks the football naturally and has the athleticism to match up with today’s receiving threats.

Round 7, Pick No. 240: Ceyair Wright, CB, Nebraska

Wright is an athletic cornerback prospect who has shown flashes of strong man-coverage ability during his college career. His length and movement skills provide developmental upside. Perhaps the Bears catch lightning in a bottle a second time with another 'Wright' in the secondary.

What This 2026 Draft Strategy Would Mean for the Chicago Bears

This type of 2026 draft haul would reflect a balanced, forward-thinking approach from general manager Ryan Poles.

Adding a potential long-term left tackle, a versatile offensive weapon, and multiple defensive backs would address several areas of need while continuing to build around Caleb Williams. At the same time, the addition of Overton and Moore would give Chicago another pair of young pass-rushing options as the Bears search for more consistent pressure off the edge.