Chicago Bears Have $48 Million 'Biggest Question' Entering 2026 NFL Draft

It's no secret things aren't exactly secure along the edge for the Chicago Bears.

While Montez Sweat is solid on one side, the Bears have no idea where the sack production is going to come from the other side.

Maybe it'll be Dayo Odeyingbo, the $48 million free-agent signing from last offseason who was a major disappointment in Year 1.

Odeyingo wasn't just a disappointment because of his torn Achilles injury, he also tallied one sack in the eight games he played in. Not exactly a good return on investment.

In his place, Austin Booker stepped up and did an admirable job, but the stakes are too high for Chicago this season to be depending heavily on the former fifth-round pick.

A 'big question' at edge rusher

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley and Chicago Bears defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Knowing the situation with Odeyingbo, it's no surprise that Bleacher Report's Brag Gagnon labeled the edge rusher spot opposite Sweat as the biggest question the Bears are facing entering the draft later this month.

"Dayo Odeyingbo was a disappointment even before tearing his Achilles midway through the 2025 season, and the Bears are now left with a big question mark opposite Montez Sweat at one of the most critical positions in the sport," Gagnon wrote.

"They were apparently in on Crosby last month but are still left searching here in April. They could use the No. 25 pick on a pass-rusher, but a veteran like Joey Bosa or A.J. Epenesa makes sense too," Gagnon added.

What are the Bears' options at edge rusher?

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

In an ideal world, Odeyingbo comes back and returns to the form we saw in 2023, when he tallied eight sacks.

However, after he has posted just four sacks over his last 25 games, and with him also coming off a significant injury, depending on Odeyingbo is a risky proposition.

While the Bears did look into a trade for Maxx Crosby, something general manager Ryan Poles admitted, that avenue is closed for now and we don't expect any kind of significant trade to happen.

There are still some decent options on the free-agent market, a list that includes Cameron Jordan, Joey Bosa, Von Miller and Haason Reddick.

Then, there's the 2026 NFL Draft, which is considered to be loaded with edge rusher talent.

We would love to see Chicago dip into that pool, but that should not be their only move at edge rusher moving forward. Instead, a veteran signing and a draft pick are necessary.