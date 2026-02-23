Chicago Bears Land Impact Pass Rusher in Latest Pre-Combine 2026 NFL Mock Draft

The Chicago Bears’ 2025 season changed expectations. After entering the year with the hope that comes along with a new coach and second-year franchise quarterback, Chicago emerged as one of the league’s surprise performers.

An NFC North championship and home playoff win have flipped hope into Super Bowl aspirations. It’s now up to GM Ryan Poles to take the necessary steps this offseason to move the Bears beyond a team that was a fun storyline to the tier of yearly contenders.

In order to get there, he must address the team's pass rush. And the most likely way to do that is in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

A recent NFL Draft on SI mock draft has the Bears doing exactly that, selecting Clemson edge rusher T.J. Parker at No. 25 overall.

“The Chicago Bears were among the biggest surprise performers in 2025. To continue taking steps forward, they must improve their weaknesses,” Justin Melo wrote. “Dennis Allen's defense recorded just 35 sacks in 17 regular-season contests. Clemson EDGE T.J. Parker possesses the size and strength required to develop into an impactful pass rusher.”

The 35-sack number is the part that jumps off the page. The Bears’ pass rush was… bad.

Chicago Bears’ Pass Rush Problem Isn’t Imaginary

Pass pressure drives defense. Even when coverage is strong, quarterbacks eventually win if they’re comfortable. Chicago’s 35 sacks in 2025 illustrate a defense that let down its defensive backs far too often.

Sure, Montez Sweat was solid again last season. He led the team with 10 sacks. But can the Bears really count on Austin Booker as the likely starter opposite him in a critical 2026 season?

I’m not saying Booker can’t be that guy. There were times last season that he looked like the most promising young defensive lineman on the team. He ended the season with 4.5 sacks in just 10 games. There’s a chance he can be a 10-sack guy.

But the Bears can’t take chances at such a critical position. And if Booker does emerge as one of the NFC’s top young pass rushers, then adding Parker would give them one of the best pass-rush rotations in the conference.

Edge depth matters. Rotational juice matters. That’s where Parker enters the conversation.

Clemson Tigers defensive end T.J. Parker (3) reacts after a play. | Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Why T.J. Parker Makes Sense at 25

Parker’s appeal is all about his traits. He has the size and frame that NFL teams look for in a traditional hand-in-the-dirt edge defender. He isn’t just a situational speed rusher. His game is built on strength at the point of attack, leverage, and the ability to convert power into pressure.

“Powerful edge defender with NFL length whose 2025 tape might be closer to his pro projection than his gaudy 2024 number,” NFL.com ’s Lance Zierlein wrote of Parker in his scouting report. “Parker’s hand work is above average in both phases. He strikes early to set very firm edges, then sheds quickly to finish tackles. Average short-area burst limits his ability to pursue the run in space and threaten tackles in a race to the top of the rush. He can long-arm tackles into the pocket when he catches them right, but he fails to find quick solutions when that approach stalls. His rush production will be muted until he expands his approach but improvement is likely. Parker profiles as an average to above-average starter”.

For the Bears, drafting an edge at No. 25 ranks among the most likely scenarios that could unfold on draft day. At this point, it feels like a near certainty that Chicago will go with a defensive lineman in the first round, whether it be an edge rusher or interior defender.

Long-Term Salary Cap Vision

Premier edge rushers command premium contracts. If Chicago can develop a high-upside rusher on a rookie deal, that creates flexibility elsewhere on the roster. Sustainable contenders build through the draft, especially at high-impact positions. And with Caleb Williams’ second contract quickly approaching, the Chicago Bears have to find impactful starters at premium positions in the first round.

The Chicago Bears surprised people in 2025. If they want to avoid regression, they must attack their weaknesses aggressively.

T.J. Parker at No. 25 would be exactly that.