Chicago Bears Land Surprise Defensive Prospect in Latest 2026 NFL Mock Draft

Chicago Bears mock draft season is in full swing now that the 2026 NFL Combine is right around the corner. And the folks at Yahoo Sports published an updated first-round projection that has GM Ryan Poles landing a player who hasn't made much of an appearance in 2026 mock drafts so far.

At No. 25 overall, Yahoo Sports' Nate Tice has the Bears selecting Texas Tech defensive lineman Lee Hunter.

"The Bears’ defense had admirable late-season performances, notably against the Rams in the divisional round, but that group needs to become more stout against the run," Tice wrote. "Luckily, this is a good defensive tackle class, especially for run-first guys. Hunter is one of those talented interior defenders, and he would give the Bears a burly defender who can eat blocks but also get into the backfield. He even has upside as a pass rusher. Hunter has to work on down-to-down consistency, but there aren’t a lot of players with this size who can move as easily as Hunter does."

Lee Hunter = Pat Williams



One of my favorite prospects this year and comparisons of this cycle. Hunter is a strong pocket pusher that has high levels of power to remain firm in his gap vs. the run.



He was the hub of that Texas Tech defense. pic.twitter.com/o4NG3aC9tV — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) February 17, 2026

With just over two months to go before the 2026 NFL Draft, the Bears have become one of the easiest teams to project in the first round. Flip through most big-media mock drafts, and you'll see a flip-flop between edge rushers and interior defensive linemen.

The logic is sound. Chicago's offense took the expected step forward with Ben Johnson and Caleb Williams running the show in 2025, but it was the defense that left the Bears vulnerable at times. And it wasn't limited to just the pass rush. Chicago's run defense left a lot to be desired.

It's beginning to feel like a foregone conclusion that Poles will upgrade the defensive line in the first round, and free agency will go a long way in deciding which position takes priority.

If the Chicago Bears land Maxx Crosby in a trade or sign Trey Hendrickson to a big-money deal, you can all but guarantee a defensive tackle will be the preferred choice.

Remember: Safety is a position to monitor, too. While it's rare for safeties to be high first-round picks, Chicago's current selection could be a sweet spot to land a Day-1 starter at the position. And if the Bears lose either Kevin Byard or Jaquan Brisker in free agency, it's a position that will vault to or near the top of their needs list.