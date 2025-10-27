Chicago Bears miss huge chance to gain ground in NFC North in Week 8
The Chicago Bears' four-game winning streak is over. And it ended with a thud against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 8.
Despite what looked like a promising start for Caleb Williams and the Bears' offense, the Ravens were like a heavy-handed body puncher for four quarters, ultimately upending Chicago, 30-16.
Williams looked out of sorts for most of the game. He finished with 285 passing yards and an interception, and while he's back on track to break the Bears' single-season passing record, his performance on Sunday was undoubtedly a regression.
Rather than greet an eager Bears' media with a smile after a fifth-straight win, Williams was left to explain his horrendous fourth-quarter interception that ultimately ended any chance for a Chicago win.
“I could have led (Odunze) farther out in front instead of trying to give him a shot right here (in his midsection)," Williams said. "The DB made a great break on the play. It was just unfortunate with where we were on the field and the situation.”
Unfortunate is one way to put it.
Chicago Bears' race for the NFC North crown took a huge hit
The NFC North could've looked a whole lot different entering Week 9 had Williams and the Bears played well enough to defeat the Lamar Jackson-less Ravens.
Instead, Chicago is now 4-3 and once again trailing the NFC North's elite.
Here's the current NFC North standings following Week 8's action.
1. Green Bay Packers (5-1-1)
2. Detroit Lions (5-2)
3. Chicago Bears (4-3)
4. Minnesota Vikings (3-4)
The good news? The Bears aren't in last place in the North. It's been a while since we could say that.
But it's still frustrating that there was a chance for Chicago to even their record with the Lions. Instead, they're still the little brother playing catch up in the division.
The good news for the Bears is that there next few games are winnable.
Here are the next three games on Chicago's schedule:
Week 9: at Cincinnati Bengals
Week 10: vs. New York Giants
Week 11: at Minnesota Vikings
If the Bears are for real, they should be 7-3 after this next stretch of games. Otherwise, get your 2026 NFL Draft prep started.