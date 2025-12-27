Colston Loveland gets high grade among NFL first-round rookies

It took a while for Bears rookie tight end Colston Loveland to get things going this year. But now that he has, there’s been no denying Chicago hit on the former Michigan Wolverine.

He’s become such a threat, in fact, that the rest of the league has had no choice but to take notice.

The latest ranking of this year’s 32 first-round rookies by NFL Media analyst Bucky Brooks gives the Bears’ pick of Loveland a solid B.

“It took a while for first-year head coach Ben Johnson to determine how to maximize his playmakers on the perimeter, particularly this big-bodied target between the hashes. As the ideal complement to a WR corps loaded with catch-and-run specialists, Loveland has helped Chicago emerge as a playoff contender this season,” writes Brooks.

To be sure, Loveland didn’t start off particularly strong this year. He failed to top 50 receiving yards or register more than three catches in his first six games, leading the angst about the Bears taking Loveland over Colts tight end Tyler Warren to reach a crescendo.

But it’s not about how you start. It’s how you finish.

Then came the Bengals game, where he popped off for 118 yards on six catches, including the game-winning score at the end of the fourth quarter. After that, his confidence and importance within the offense accelerated. Even in games where he hasn’t put up big statistical performances, like last Saturday’s win over the Packers (three catches for 30 yards), all his plays came at big moments.

As Rome Odunze sits out with injury, Loveland has become essential alongside DJ Moore and Luther Burden III. His versatility has allowed Cole Kmet to play a more traditional in-line role at tight end while Loveland moves around the field and occupies defenders at the second level. His Pro Football Focus run-blocking grade (67.0) has been serviceable, but his pass-catching (80.7) has been elite, ranking seventh among 37 tight ends.

And to think: this might be the worst he’ll ever be as a player. Suffice it to say the Bears got this one right.

