Costly Ben Johnson decisions defined the Bears’ Divisional Round loss
In this story:
The Chicago Bears' 2025 season came to an agonizing end in the Divisional Round, as the Los Angeles Rams escaped Soldier Field with a 20-17 overtime win.
The loss was a culmination of dramatic highs and frustrating lows, highlighted by Caleb Williams' historic touchdown pass to Cole Kmet that forced the extra period.
It was low-lighted by Williams' overtime interception, that most film-watchers are blaming on the lacking effort of wide receiver DJ Moore.
But in the immediate aftermath of the loss, Bleacher Report designated Bears coach Ben Johnson among its losers from the Divisional Round weekend.
Yikes.
Johnson's fourth-down aggressiveness and game-management decisions are being questioned, and even blamed for the Chicago Bears' exit.
MORE: Winners and losers from Chicago Bears' dramatic Divisional Round loss to Rams
"Like his former lead coach in Detroit, Johnson is aggressive on fourth downs, electing to go for it rather than settle for field goals," Bleacher Report wrote. "But like Lions lead skipper Dan Campbell, Johnson has to learn when to take the points.
"Chicago went 3-of-6 on fourth-down efficiency, which isn't a subpar rate. However, two of those failed attempts could have been field-goal attempts. Instead, Williams threw an interception, and the Bears turned the ball over in Rams' territory.
"Hindsight in those situations will always be 20/20, but in an even matchup in which scoring came at a premium, Johnson should have been willing to kick field goals early in the contest."
MORE: Caleb Williams reveals what he saw on Bears’ jaw-dropping TD to Cole Kmet
Ben Johnson's first season with the Chicago Bears can only be described as a remarkable success. He turned the Bears into an NFC North champion and a play or two away from the NFC title game.
However, it's true that in a game against the Rams where points were at a premium, perhaps a field goal or two would've been a better option than his trademark 'go for it' mentality.
Johnson's aggressive philosophy defined much of the Bears' 2025 season. It helped them stay competitive in tight games and cultivated explosive plays, especially with Caleb Williams under center. Yet, it's an approach that can cut both ways. It's great when it works, but it's open to criticism when it fails.
Ben Johnson has thick skin, and he'll need it right now.
More Chicago Bears News
Sign Up For the Bears Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Chicago Bears Newsletter
Bryan Perez founded and operated Bears Talk, a Chicago sports blog. Prior to that, he covered the Bears for USA Today’s Bears Wire and NBC Sports Chicago. In addition to his Chicago Bears coverage, Perez is a respected member of NFL Draft media and was a past winner of The Huddle's Mock Draft competition. Bryan's past life includes time as a Northeast scout for the CFL's Ottawa Redblacks.