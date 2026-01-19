Costly Ben Johnson decisions defined the Bears’ Divisional Round loss

The Chicago Bears' 2025 season came to an agonizing end in the Divisional Round, as the Los Angeles Rams escaped Soldier Field with a 20-17 overtime win.

The loss was a culmination of dramatic highs and frustrating lows, highlighted by Caleb Williams' historic touchdown pass to Cole Kmet that forced the extra period.

Caleb Williams' 14-yard game-tying touchdown pass to Cole Kmet traveled 51.2 yards in the air, the longest completed pass by air distance in the red zone in the NGS era (since 2016).



Completion Probability: 17.8%

It was low-lighted by Williams' overtime interception, that most film-watchers are blaming on the lacking effort of wide receiver DJ Moore.

Chase Daniel breaks down how Caleb Williams game losing interception was actually the fault of DJ Moore. 😳



pic.twitter.com/WlvNer5qBw — Polymarket Football (@PolymarketBlitz) January 19, 2026

But in the immediate aftermath of the loss, Bleacher Report designated Bears coach Ben Johnson among its losers from the Divisional Round weekend.

Yikes.

Johnson's fourth-down aggressiveness and game-management decisions are being questioned, and even blamed for the Chicago Bears' exit.

"Like his former lead coach in Detroit, Johnson is aggressive on fourth downs, electing to go for it rather than settle for field goals," Bleacher Report wrote. "But like Lions lead skipper Dan Campbell, Johnson has to learn when to take the points.

"Chicago went 3-of-6 on fourth-down efficiency, which isn't a subpar rate. However, two of those failed attempts could have been field-goal attempts. Instead, Williams threw an interception, and the Bears turned the ball over in Rams' territory.

"Hindsight in those situations will always be 20/20, but in an even matchup in which scoring came at a premium, Johnson should have been willing to kick field goals early in the contest."

Ben Johnson's first season with the Chicago Bears can only be described as a remarkable success. He turned the Bears into an NFC North champion and a play or two away from the NFC title game.

However, it's true that in a game against the Rams where points were at a premium, perhaps a field goal or two would've been a better option than his trademark 'go for it' mentality.

Johnson's aggressive philosophy defined much of the Bears' 2025 season. It helped them stay competitive in tight games and cultivated explosive plays, especially with Caleb Williams under center. Yet, it's an approach that can cut both ways. It's great when it works, but it's open to criticism when it fails.

Ben Johnson has thick skin, and he'll need it right now.