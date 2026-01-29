ESPN Ranks Ben Johnson Among the NFL’s Best Head Coach Hires Since 2021

When the Chicago Bears hired Ben Johnson as head coach last offseason, the move was met with a level of excitement rarely seen for a first-time head coach. According to ESPN, that opimism was justified.

In a recent ranking of every head coach hire since 2021, ESPN slotted Johnson No. 8 overall, a strong endorsement after just one season on the job.

"The prodigy. Bears fans treated Johnson like a superstar addition when they landed the Lions' offensive coordinator as their next head coach, and so far, he has generally lived up to the hype," ESPN's Bill Barnwell wrote. "There have been game management issues, especially early in the season, but Johnson quickly built one of the league's best run games and helped refine quarterback Caleb Williams' game."

Chicago Bears fans embraced Johnson like a superstar acquisition the moment he was pried away from the Detroit Lions. And the early returns backed up the hype.

Under his watch, the Bears became one of the NFL's most effective rushing teams, pairing scheme and personnel almost perfectly. More importantly, Johnson helped accelerate the development of Caleb Williams, something that Matt Eberflus failed miserably at.

Ben Johnson's 11-6 record also can't be ignored, even if it required seven fourth-quarter comeback wins.

For a Bears franchise defined by head coach misfires, Johnson's top-10 ranking is more than just validation; it's a signt that Chicago may finally have the right leader at the right time.