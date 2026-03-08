Defensive Tackle's Reported Availability Worthy of Serious Bears Inquiry

Bears interest and pursuit of Maxx Crosby probably never hit a serious point, if one report is to be believed.

It doesn't mean they've given up on improving the defensive front from methods other than the draft.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported the Bears "monitored the situation, but the sense was they weren't major players in the end," regarding a possible trade for Maxx Crosby. Considering the mass social media hysteria surrounding Crosby and how the Raiders traded him after denying they ever would, this is probably a fitting fact to discover.

The Bears never were going to have enough draft capital to compete with teams like the Ravens or Cowboys for Crosby unless they sacrificed their future.

Despite not getting Maxx Crosby, I’m so glad we didn’t send TWO FIRST ROUND PICKS.



Thank you Ryan Poles. — BearsMuse (@ChiBearsMuse) March 7, 2026

Jalen Carter anyone?

However, Fowler had something else to report about defensive linemen that could stir up more interest and that was regarding the Philadelphia Eagles, after the contract extension they gave defensive tackle Jordan Davis.

"With defensive tackle Jordan Davis now extended, Philly also must weigh whether to extend Jalen Carter, who is eligible for a new deal," Fowler wrote. "I'm told Philly has received trade calls on Carter."

I am staying FAR AWAY from a Jalen Carter trade unless it’s a bargain of some sort. Just don’t feel comfortable.



The Bears made the right call passing on him for Darnell Wright in the draft and they should pass on him again.



Eagles are shopping him FOR A REASON. — Faizan Qurashi (@FaizanQurashi) March 8, 2026

Immediately, unsourced rumors poured out all over social media of the Bears being among those calling. This doesn't mean they were or weren't, but they should be even if they were merely doing their due diligence. They need defensive tackle help drastically and to be able to land Carter would be worth draft compensation despite his reputation.

Carter, of course, was the defensive tackle the Bears could have drafted in 2023 when they opted to trade back one spot and let the Eagles take the controversial former Georgia player. They needed offensive tackle help then, although they could have also used a defensive tackle and later drafted Gervon Dexter.

🚨🚨CRAZY FOOTAGE🚨🚨#Bears GM Ryan Poles passing on drafting Jalen Carter, trading the pick for an extra 4th rounder to the #Eagles.



Carter at 24 years old is one of the best players in the league: All-Pro & Pro

Bowler.



Will HAUNT Chicago forever.pic.twitter.com/Z3uYXqlNeA — MLFootball (@MLFootball) November 22, 2025

The big concern at the time was how a young player who had a troubled history would fit in a locker room lacking in respected, veteran leadership.

Meanwhile, Carter flourished in Philly with two straight Pro Bowl berths after he finished second in balloting for defensive rookie of the year. He has 13 1/2 sacks in three seasons, 25 tackles for loss, 37 quarterback hits, and a $57,222 fine with a one-game suspension for spitting on Dak Prescott.

Pro Football Focus had Carter graded fifth and 18th among all defensive tackles in his first two years but this past season he dropped off to 57th, in 2 when he missed six games and was plagued by injuries to both shoulders.

The injury situation itself would be reason to be wary here even if Carter is among the game's best defensive tackles.

The Eagles appear to have picked him out as the one defensive lineman they're not going to pay because they have reportedly engaged in talks to sign edge Jaelan Phillips. It would be all but impossible to keep their entire defensive line on long-term, deals near the top of the league at their positions. His fifth-year option is due in May, just like Wright's is with the Bears. This makes it a good time to trade Carter if they find a team able to come up with cash. The fifth-year option alone will be $27 millon.

Jalen Carter wrecks games. Trade for him, draft an edge. Austin Booker takes another step. Sign LT Taylor Decker. We might be cooking https://t.co/Zjk2qldCmu — Dave (@davebftv) March 8, 2026

Three years later, Carter remains a player the Bears still need to be wary, whatever the makeup of their locker room. The talent is undeniable, however, and definitely worth a good, long look but when Eagles GM Howie Roseman does anything he usually comes out on the winning side.

It's also been reported by ESPN that there is interest by the Eagles in Vikings defensive end Jonathan Greenard. After Minnesota cut the big salaries of Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave, if they also got rid of Greenard and his contract with a trade, Carter would seem like a perfect person to be sent to Minnesota.

Maybe the Bears should get busy trading or get used to the idea of facing Carter twice a season.

I don’t see it being plausible the #Bears even having interest in Jalen Carter for 2 reasons.



1. Ryan Poles traded out of him when he was right there at #9.



2. He has actual character concerns and Howie Roseman is not oblivious to this and would not let a talented DT leave. — 🗽Sam (@CalebIsHim) March 7, 2026

