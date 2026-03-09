As of noon EST on Monday, the legal tampering period of NFL free agency has opened. Players and teams can agree to contract terms, but they won't be official until Wednesday. The Chicago Bears are widely expected to make a big splash on a defensive end, given their woeful pass rush situation in 2025, but they've already missed out on one of the best available defensive ends.

ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported that former Philadelphia Eagle outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips agreed to terms with the Carolina Panthers. It's a four-year, $120 million deal that has $80 million in guaranteed money.

The Chicago Bears are running out of defensive options

Phillips headlined my group of four most realistic targets for the Bears in free agency this year, and now he's off the board, making a weak defensive line class even weaker. This is on top of the blockbuster Maxx Crosby trade to the Ravens last Friday, who was seen as someone who could power Chicago's defense to the level of a Super Bowl contender.

At this point, if the Bears want to make a splash on the defensive line, their only remaining option appears to be Trey Hendrickson, and he won't come cheap. But he is a key target at a massive position of need in free agency, and it has to be something for general manager Ryan Poles to consider.

The Bears may turn to the 2026 NFL draft to fill their defensive line needs

If they're unable to convince Hendrickson to sign with Chicago, or if his asking price is too high, the Bears may have to depend on a rookie for the pass rush juice they need in 2026. It's not a terrible idea, and it's been argued that the Bears' best-case 2026 NFL draft scenario is a defensive overhaul, but you'd have to imagine that they'd feel more confident depending on a proven veteran than a young rookie.

The Bottom Line

I would have loved for Jaelan Phillips to join Chicago's defense, but that contract is a hefty one, especially for a player with such an extensive injury history. I can see why Ryan Poles would have backed out of negotiations once it got past $25 million per year. However, the Bears still need a pass rush solution, and time will tell whether Poles should have rolled the dice on Phillips or if he was smart to exercise patience. Free agency options are dwindling, and the draft is even more of a guessing game than signing a veteran.