The Chicago Bears weren't supposed to have a good ground attack in 2025. The running back room was considered the weakest position group on the roster once the offensive line had been fixed, and the only meaningful addition that the Bears made was the selection of Kyle Monangai in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL draft.

We all know what happened to that narrative. The veteran D'Andre Swift, in his second year with the Bears, had the best season of his career, racking up 1,386 scrimmage yards and 10 total touchdowns. As for Monangai, he became arguably the biggest steal of the 2025 NFL draft. In fact, he, along with fellow rookies Colston Loveland and Luther Burden III, became the first trio in the Super Bowl era to all finish their rookie seasons with at least 650 scrimmage yards.

The players themselves deserve credit for their success in 2025, and that includes the offensive line for opening up running lanes. But the unsung hero of Chicago's powerful rushing attack was running backs coach Eric Bieniemy. Hired last February, Bieniemy soon became popular among both the players and the fans, and he came with a full-throated endorsement from his former boss, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.

#Chiefs HC Andy Reid on #Bears new RB Coach Eric Bieniemy:



“(At handling a RB Room) He’s the best.”



“The #Bears are lucky to have him.”



“He’s one of the best leaders I’ve ever been around.”#TheBIGS #ItsUS pic.twitter.com/wxreL4RmAZ — Herb Howard (@HerbHoward411) March 31, 2025

Eric Bieniemy has left big shoes to fill in Chicago

Well, not 'former boss' anymore. After just one year in Chicago, Bieniemy accepted the open offensive coordinator role for the Chiefs, reuniting him with Reid and Patrick Mahomes. The departure of Eric Bieniemy caught many fans off guard, as he seemed to have a good thing going in Chicago. The Bears are on the upswing and could be genuine Super Bowl contenders soon, while the Chiefs appear headed for a minor reset.

But now we know why Bieniemy left, and his answer should assuage any fears Bears fans have of a mass exodus from Ben Johnson's coaching staff. According to Harold Kuntz, a FOX sports reporter for Kansas City, Bieniemy admitted that it was tough to leave Chicago, but that when Andy Reid calls, "That's the only person that you'll say you know what, it may be time to return home."

Eric Bieniemy said it was tough to leave a place that felt like home in Chicago, but when Big Red picks up the phone, "that's the only person that you'll say you know what, it may be time to return home." #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/uGUZjx6G7v — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) January 28, 2026

The Bears will miss Bieniemy, but the fans should trust in Ben Johnson

It's hard to fault Bieniemy for that. The Chiefs may be in a tough spot right now, but Andy Reid is still a three-time Super Bowl champion, and it sounds like he wanted Bieniemy back. I can only speak for myself, but when a three-time Super Bowl champion wants you on his staff, that's not a request any sane person can turn down.

At the end of the day, Bieniemy gets to return to the franchise with whom he spent 10 years as a coach, and he gets a promotion from running backs coach to offensive coordinator. The Bears may miss his guidance in the running back room, but he deserves this opportunity.

Most importantly, the Bears still have Ben Johnson, and he's not going anywhere. After becoming the first head coach in Bears history to win the division and win a playoff game in his first season, he's earned the benefit of the doubt. I believe that Johnson will hire the right guy for the job, and that Chicago's running backs will continue to dominate.

Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

More Chicago Bears News: