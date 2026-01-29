Caleb Williams' Hilarious Reaction to Signed Puka Nacua Jersey

The 2025 NFL season was a magical one for the Chicago Bears and their long-suffering fanbase, but all good things must come to an end, and the Bears' season ended with a heartbreaking Divisional round loss to the Los Angeles Rams earlier this month. Even though the Rams were heavily favored to win, the Bears made it a great game.

Caleb Williams himself nearly pulled off the most unbelievable comeback in a season full of insane finishes, forcing overtime with the wildest throw of the year. But the Bears floundered in overtime, squandering a valiant performance. That was almost two weeks ago, and it seems like that loss is still sitting uncomfortably with Caleb Williams.

The Bears' quarterback was at the Canon Collectibles card store in Beverly Hills, California, recently, where he received a Fanatics Under Wraps Mystery Box. This collectible box from Fanatics features an autographed NFL jersey from a random player, and Williams may have been hoping to see his own jersey in the box just for fun.

Well, it wasn't his jersey. In fact, it was the jersey of Puka Nacua, who put up 56 yards on five catches against the Bears in the Divisional round. After showing off the jersey for the camera, Williams is heard to mutter, "Damn you, Puka."

Caleb Williams is a competitor but still a good sport

Of course, Williams is clearly being good-natured about the whole thing, as he can be seen smirking ruefully to himself and shaking his head, no doubt reliving that gut-wrenching loss to the Rams. And Williams has nothing but respect for the other top players in the NFL. In fact, he's been on camera multiple times asking opposing players, including Myles Garrett and Davante Adams, for their jerseys after games.

It's good to see Williams taking some time this offseason to step away from football and just enjoy himself. In fact, taking a break was an offseason priority that Ben Johnson had for his quarterback. That's why we're seeing him doing an unboxing at a card shop or making the crowd go wild at a Blackhawks game. Even the most dedicated athletes need time away from their sport to avoid mental burnout.

Still, seeing that Rams jersey had to be an ironic reminder that the Bears left a lot of meat on the bone in 2025, despite soaring past preseason expectations. They were one completed pass away from beating the Rams and advancing to the NFC Championship game. From there, anything is possible.

Matt Marton-Imagn Images

