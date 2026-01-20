Even Rams players were amazed by Caleb Williams' heroics

In the end, earning your opponents’ respect isn’t the same thing as beating them. That holds true for the Chicago Bears’ and Los Angeles Rams’ show of respect for one another after a hard-fought, heart-stopping game in the NBC Divisional Round game, in which the Rams sent the Bears home for the winter with a game-winning field goal.

But one thing’s for certain: quarterback Caleb Williams gave the Rams all they could handle, and a heart attack to boot. And they couldn’t help but be impressed with what they saw this weekend.

Rams (and former Green Bay Packers) receiver Davante Adams, who stands a good chance of making the Hall of Fame one day, made sure to shout Williams out in the postgame handshake scrum.

“You a dawg. I know you know that. Keep doing your thing,” Adams told Williams before agreeing to hand over his jersey to the young quarterback.

The Rams defensive players who had to go up against Williams had similar things to say, and it certainly seems they’re happy to see the back of him, especially after his insane, instantly viral touchdown throw to Cole Kmet.

Watching the sideline reactions of the miracle Caleb Williams touchdown pass to Cole Kmet vs the Rams is awesome:



“Oh my god!” - Grady Jarrett 🤯



Caleb Williams really is a magician. 🪄



🎥: @insidetheNFL pic.twitter.com/U0ZM76CFXz — Bearsszn (@bearszn) January 20, 2026

“After missing the sack on him earlier, I started bouncing my feet, making sure he couldn’t roll out. Once he bounced his feet, was ready to throw, I just went all in, was able to get to the QB hit on him,” edge rusher Jared Verse said of that play. “I’m thinking, ‘Oh yeah, he’s hit. It’s gonna be a bad throw.’ It was not a bad throw.

He’s a great quarterback. … He’s the (2024) first overall pick for a reason. He’s gonna win for a reason. He’s gonna make plays like that.”

Fellow defensive front teammate Kobie Turner couldn’t help but agree.

“He’s a really good player. He’s at his best, honestly, in those moments where he’s down, and he’s showed that all of this year. He really thrives in those moments. He had nothing to lose. … That’s the type of player he is. He’s able to create things when there’s nothing really to create. So that’s a credit to him as a player. I’m sure they’re gonna continue to build off of that,” he said of Williams.

That’s what we’re hoping over here.

Of course, Williams and his supporting cast need to improve at hitting the easy stuff better, and not making critical mistakes like those three interceptions Williams had (though the last one might not have been his fault).

But if he can continue making the impossible possible, the Bears will never be out of games as long as he’s their quarterback.

More Chicago Bears News: