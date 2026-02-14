Four Mistakes Ryan Poles Must Avoid in 2026 NFL Free Agency

The 2025 NFL offseason proved to be a home run for Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles. From hiring Ben Johnson as the Bears' next head coach to pulling off a massive trade for All-Pro guard Joe Thuney, he passed what was a critical test with flying colors. However, he now faces a far more pivotal offseason than even 2025, and this time he has to shoulder the weight of increased expectations. After clinching the 2025 NFC North championship, a season of mediocrity could land Poles on the hot seat.

To avoid a regression in 2026, Poles needs to make sure his coaching staff has the players they need to win. The 2026 NFL draft will be a big part of that, but before we get to that, Poles will have to navigate a tricky free agency period. The Bears' salary cap situation isn't as bad as it seems, but it's far from ideal.

That said, here are four mistakes that Poles must avoid when adding (or subtracting) from the roster.

1. Trading for Maxx Crosby

Some Bears fans don't want to hear it, but a blockbuster deal is the last thing the Bears need to get involved in this year. Crosby would immediately be Chicago's best pass rusher since Khalil Mack's 2018 season, but the cost to acquire him would be massive: at least two first-round picks and probably a good player, to boot.

If Caleb Williams and Ben Johnson are who we think they are, their Super Bowl window is open for the next 15 years, and they don't need to worry about going all-in right now.

Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

2. Releasing or trading Cole Kmet and Tremaine Edmunds

I may be in the minority on this issue, but I don't see a good enough reason for the Bears to send either Cole Kmet or Tremaine Edmunds packing. Yes, Poles could free up a fair amount of cap space by releasing them, but their veteran presence is worth more to the team than salary cap space, in my opinion.

I've already explained how it would be a big mistake to get rid of Cole Kmet. As for Edmunds, he was on pace for an All-Pro season prior to his Week 11 injury that sent him to IR. Moving on from the captain of the defense in such an important offseason just doesn't make sense to me.

Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

3. Prioritizing any position group ahead of the defensive line

Last year, Chicago's most glaring weakness was its offensive line. Ryan Poles threw everything but the kitchen sink at this weakness in free agency, giving Caleb Williams arguably the best offensive line in the NFL. Now, he must do the same thing for the defensive side of the ball, and it has to be done immediately.

I'm not saying that Poles needs to make a big, splashy move to improve the defensive line. But focusing on any other position group before this weakness is fixed would be a serious blunder.

Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

4. Fixing a run game that isn't broke

There's been talk among NFL fans and analysts lately about whether the Bears should sign Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III if he hits free agency. It makes sense on paper: Walker powered a strong running game that helped carry the Seahawks to a Super Bowl title, and Walker himself was the Super Bowl MVP. But this is a solution in search of a problem.

The Bears can be led by D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai on the ground for at least one more season, which is the last year on Swift's contract. He proved me and many others wrong with the best season of his career in 2025, and I see no reason why Chicago should try to fix a position group that isn't broken.

Matt Marton-Imagn Images

More Chicago Bears News: