(Future Bear?) Maxx Crosby Gives His Stamp of Approval on Caleb Williams' Incredible Throw

You can effectively put Maxx Crosby in the category of "Caleb Williams fan". He had a similar reaction to just about everyone else when he watched the Bears' QB send the game to overtime with a beautiful 51-yard (14-yard) pass with pressure in his face.

The Raiders All-Pro pass-rusher gave the QB a glowing review on his podcast, The Rush with Maxx Crosby, yesterday.

Raiders pass rusher Maxx Crosby on Caleb Williams’ crazy touchdown pass to TE Cole Kmet vs the Rams:



“That was one of the craziest plays I’ve seen EVER.” 👀



He also said the Bears should’ve gone for 2 after that. Crosby impressed by his future QB. 😏



🎥: @TheRushWithMaxx pic.twitter.com/s6xAjjrsDD — Bearsszn (@bearszn) January 21, 2026

"It was one of the craziest plays I've seen, ever."

I'd give you the full quote here, but I enjoy my job, and I'd like to keep it. You can view the full NSFW clip in full Maxx Crosby if you'd like. His podcast is also well worth the watch... it'll give you a chance to get to know Chicago's future star edge rusher a bit better.

Bears GM Ryan Poles smiled when Maxx Crosby's named was brought up about possible opportunities for the Bears this offseason.

pic.twitter.com/y5USQB8vZH — Dave (@davebfr) January 21, 2026

I personally don't expect the noise surrounding a potential trade for Crosby to die down anytime soon. In fact, I think it will only ramp up once the season is over and the NFL Scouting Combine season gets underway (remember the hype around a potential Russell Wilson trade a few years ago?).

Crosby's relationship with the Raiders is on thin ice after they decided to shut him down for the final two games in a clear attempt to tank for draft positioning. He didn't mince words when talking about the subject on the "Let's Go" podcast last month.

"When it comes to football, there’s certain things that I truly believe in,” Crosby said. "I feel like there’s core principles that you gotta live by, and there’s a certain way the game needs to be played. And there’s a certain approach that you have when you go into the field. And the way you look at it, from my perspective, is you play to win."

It seems clear that he would be open to a trade to Chicago. They seem to be building something special, and they always play to win (as Ben Johnson said when asked why they didn't bench their starters in Week 18). The Bears also have a quarterback that Crosby seems to have a ton of respect for. On top of the high praise for his incredible throw on Sunday night, he also gave him his flowers after the Bears beat the Raiders in Week 4.

"All day we were going back and forth, he's a competitor bro," Crosby said. "He didn't back down. He kept getting up and trying to make plays. He definitely earned by respect. He is hard to tackle. He tries to will his team to win, and they found a way."

I'm not sure about you, but I personally would love the Bears to roll out the red carpet for Crosby. He is the type of pass-rusher that could immediately shore up a lot of weaknesses on the defensive side of the ball.

It sure sounds like he wouldn't mind the change of scenery, either.