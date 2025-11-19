Bear Digest

Hall of Fame QB thinks the Bears will face Aaron Rodgers on Sunday

Kurt Warner thinks the Bears will get their chance at revenge this weekend.

Jerry Markarian

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) comes off the field after failing to convert on third down in the second quarter of the NFL Week 11 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. The Steelers led 10-6 at halftime.


Aaron Rodgers has been a massive thorn in the Bears' side throughout his career. He has a 25-5 record against his former rivals.

Aaron Rodgers celebrates a rushing touchdown against the Bears
It was a matchup that fans had been eagerly anticipating. With the Bears rolling and Rodgers often looking like a shell of his former self, many were looking forward to the opportunity to get revenge on their former "owner" who caused so much anguish over the years.

Then he exited Sunday's game against the Bengals with a left wrist injury. NFL insider Adam Schefter initially reported that his status for the Bears game would be very much in doubt, as the 41-year-old had a "slight break" in his wrist.

Follow-up reporting by NFL reporter Tom Pelissero indicated that the injury wouldn't require surgery. He also said that Rodgers is pushing to play against the Bears on Sunday.

That's not surprising. Sitting at 6-4, the Steelers are only one game ahead of the Ravens for the AFC North division lead. Will he really be able to play with a broken wrist? Hall of Fame QB Kurt Warner definitely thinks so.

"I think it's more than feasibly possible to have an injury on your left hand or arm and play quarterback in the NFL," Warner said during his weekly segment with 670TheScore's Spiegel and Holmes. "As long as it's not going to get worse for Aaron Rodgers, I think there is a huge chance that he plays with it being to his off hand."

He also mentions that he expects him to have a cast on the hand, which could affect his ability to hand the ball off going to his left. Personally, I'd also expect an even heavier dose of quick passes (which has already been their most efficient way of moving the ball this year) if he suits up on Sunday. Even against Chicago's less-than-impressive pass rush, I think they're going to be extra careful about keeping him clean with the playoffs on the horizon.

From the Bears' perspective, it really shouldn't matter who is under center for the Steelers. They'll surely pay attention to the injury reports coming out of Pittsburgh, but they can (and should) come away with the home win whether they're playing Rodgers or backup Mason Rudolph.

Personally, I hope he plays and allows them to get the monkey off their back. It would feel truly euphoric to finally end the "I own you!" reign and the "Bears haven't beat any good teams" narrative with one fell swoop.

Jerry Markarian
