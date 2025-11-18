One play from the Bears/Vikings game flew massively under the radar
Rome Odunze had a relatively quiet game against the Vikings. He finished the game with two catches for 41 yards (although both of those catches were quite memorable). With that said, his best play of the game didn't show up in the stat sheet.
The Bears' offense couldn't get anything going early on against Minnesota. They started the game with two straight three-and-outs and were down 3-0 midway through the first quarter. They also almost flipped the game on its head (in the worst way possible) on the third drive.
On the first play of the drive from their own 25-yard line, Caleb Williams and D'Andre Swift botched a handoff. The ball was kicked and rolled 15 yards back to their own 10. It was there that receiver Rome Odunze outraced three purple jerseys to dive on the ball for the recovery.
It seemed like the play flew relatively under the radar, but there's no sugarcoating it; Chicago averted a MASSIVE disaster here. Most receivers wouldn't have gotten back on that ball. Odunze deserves a massive amount of credit for hustling to the ball and bailing his quarterback (and running back) out.
If the Vikings got on that football, they'd have a first down from the ten-yard line. That is, unless they picked it up in stride and ran it in themselves. The Bears have been nails when playing from behind all year, but you're playing with fire going down ten on the road (in a hostile environment) in the first quarter. That could quickly avalanche into a disaster, especially against a Vikings team that wanted to run the ball as much as possible with JJ McCarthy struggling mightily.
Williams immediately rewarded Odunze for his effort, going to him on the very next play on a deep in-route that turned a 2nd-and-25 into a 3rd-and-1. They kept the drive alive with a three-yard run on the next play.
While the drive didn't ultimately end in the end zone, they gained 33 yards after the baffling fumble. That allowed them to successfully flip the field with a punt, and, after a three-and-out from Minnesota, score their first touchdown of the game on the next drive.
Odunze might not have had his best game from a receiving standpoint, but he really might've saved the game for Chicago early on. That's an A+ performance from where I'm sitting.