Has Nahshon Wright closed the gap on Tyrique Stevenson for the Bears' CB2 job?

Nahshon Wright has played like a man possessed with the demon of Richard Sherman in recent weeks. His five interceptions are currently tied (with teammate Kevin Byard III) for most in the league, and seemingly every one has been better than the last.

I'm actually unsure whether the Bears can afford to take Wright off the field with how well he's playing right now. With starting cornerbacks Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon looking likely to return to the lineup in the coming weeks (as soon as Friday's game against the Eagles), that's what you'd call a "good problem" for Chicago's coaching staff to have.

What a season it’s been for Bears CB Nahshon Wright. 🔥



He’s having a career year and emerging as a ball hawking corner. Wright has earned himself a new contract in Chicago. pic.twitter.com/iGpbd8w3uV — Bearsszn (@bearszn) November 24, 2025

Tyrique Stevenson has manned the number-two cornerback job for the Bears this season, and he hasn't done anything to lose playing time on the outside. In fact, he's played really well over the past eight games except in the shootout against Cincinnati (a game in which practically everyone on the defensive side of the ball played poorly). Regardless, with the team's two top corners coming back from IR, it's fair to wonder if he might give up his starting job to the man currently leading the entire league in takeaways (considering he's also recovered two fumbles), Nahshon Wright.

Nahshon Wright was the Bears highest graded player overall against the Steelers.



He allowed a team low 31.9 passes rating when targeted.



It will be tough to take this guy off the field even when the Bears are at full strength. #DaBears #Bears — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) November 24, 2025

It's an interesting dilemma. Both players have their flaws, but Stevenson has been the better player over the course of his career. He's been a starter for 40 of his 42 career games. Meanwhile, Wright, who was on the Vikings practice squad last season, had a mere 269 defensive snaps under his belt over the first four years of his career. He was largely considered a third-round disappointment before this season. With that said, he's been the better, or at least more opportunistic (in every sense of the word), player this year.

This is where some might ask, "Well, can't they get both of them out there as much as possible if they're both two of the best 11 defensive starters?" Unfortunately, that doesn't really work in this situation. While that mindset could apply to CJ Gardner-Johnson and Gordon in the slot due to their versatility (Gardner-Johnson has a history of playing safety, and Gordon has played on the perimeter in the past), Stevenson and Wright don't offer that type of flexibility.

There are some dime packages where they could both be on the field at the same time (along with Gordon and Johnson), but only one will be on the field in base packages. That's where the coaching staff has a choice to make. Personally, I don't think they can take Wright off the field, considering how good he's played. I really think we might see them play the matchups based on who their opponents have at receiver (I.E., Wright plays against bigger receivers while Stevenson handles the smaller, quicker ones).

Meanwhile, in the short term, it remains to be seen whether Stevenson will be available for Friday's game in Philadelphia, as he was knocked out of yesterday's game against the Steelers with a hip injury. That would obviously make the decision for this week an easy one.

Additionally, looking at the bigger picture, with both Wright and Stevenson playing well, they will be able to ease the returning starters into the lineup slowly. That's another good problem to have, especially considering that they seemingly rushed Johnson back from injury earlier in the year, and that's partially why their secondary has been depleted.

Wright's performance this year has been one of the biggest surprises (and best stories) across the entire league this season. The 26-year-old is a pending free agent this offseason, and he's seemingly outplayed the contract the Bears would be able, considering how much money they already have tied up in the secondary, to pay him.

That's a problem for March, though. As it stands right now, the Bears have a very difficult decision to make at the second cornerback spot.