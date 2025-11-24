There are no asterisks by the Chicago Bears win over the Pittsburgh Steelers
Remember when the Bears "haven't beaten any teams with a winning record"? Well, now the Bears "haven't beaten any fully healthy teams with a winning record". The goalposts have been moved, and I assume they will continue to be moved.
The detractors don't see a 31-28 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. They see a three-point victory over the Mason Rudolph-led Pittsburgh Steelers. They don't see a team with an 8-3 record. They see a mediocre squad lucking their way into wins against an easy schedule.
I don't care that Aaron Rodgers was in street clothes on Pittsburgh's sideline. Do you know who was in street clothes on Chicago's sideline?
- CB 1 Jaylon Johnson
- CB2/NB Kyler Gordon
- LB1 Tremaine Edmunds
- LB2 T.J Edwards
- CB4 Terell Smith
- DE1 Dayo Odeyingbo
- LT1 Theo Benedet
- DT/DE3 Shemar Turner
- LB3 Noah Sewell
The haters don't see that, do they? Who cares about a team missing seven starters, six of whom are on the defensive side of the ball, and two quality reserve players, anyway? Did you hear Aaron Rodgers was out?
Chicago's defense has been absolutely decimated all season, and today's game was the most egregious example (the linebackers have managed to stay relatively healthy outside of Edwards). They also lost two starters in linebacker Ruben Hyppolite II and Tyrique Stevenson. Dominique Robinson and Amen Ogbongbemiga also suffered injuries. It was a bloodbath.
Would Aaron Rodgers have picked apart this defense today? Probably. So would most of the other starting quarterbacks in the NFL. Would our defense stand more than a fighting chance if defensive coordinator Dennis Allen had all hands on deck? Absolutely. That's why there are no asterisks by this win, and the rest of the perfectly imperfect victories the Bears have had up to this point.
One of the most exciting aspects of this team, and specifically the defense, is how good they could be when healthy. While we won't see what that looks like this season, it seems like they'll be getting a few key starters back for the playoff push. In the meantime, it's extremely impressive how well the backups have played in their absence.
There is nothing lucky about the way the Bears have consistently found a way to win throughout the season. This team earned their 8-3 record. They may be flawed, but they're undeniably a contender at this point.