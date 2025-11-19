Nahshon Wright has earned a healthy raise this season
No one batted an eye when the Bears signed Nahshon Wright to a one-year, $1.1 million contract on April 8. The deal was just a bit more than the veteran minimum mark of $915k, after all. Virtually no one even had him making the roster before training camp began.
That signing looks awfully different seven months later, though, doesn't it?
Wright has played 96% of Chicago's defensive snaps this season, and is tied for second in the league (with teammate Tremaine Edmunds) with four interceptions. Not too shabby for a guy who looked like maybe the seventh-best cornerback on a loaded depth chart in the spring. His contract only included roughly $10k in dead cap, and I bet they fully expected to eat that. Teams just don't keep that many cover men without injuries coming into play.
Then the 2021 third-round pick flashed potential during training camp. He was battling Tyrique Stevenson for the #2 cornerback job even before Terell Smith (who played well in relief of Stevenson since entering the league in 2023) tore his patellar tendon in the preseason. Teammates spoke highly of him way back in July.
"There's not many 6-4 corners out there with his capabilities and suddenness and agility," Rome Odunze said at a training camp press conference. "It's been a challenge going against him every single day."
Since that point, a land mine went off in Chicago's cornerback room, and Wright has seemingly been the only one to survive it. The team's top corner, Jaylon Johnson, missed training camp and the season opener with a groin injury, which he promptly re-injured upon returning to the lineup in Week Two. He's been on IR until being activated on Friday. Star nickelback Kyler Gordon has had similar injury luck, playing in only 81 snaps over two games this year.
I personally thought the season could unravel after we lost Johnson for an extended period. I didn't have any faith in a 26-year-old corner who has played nearly three times as many snaps on special teams as he has on defense over his first four seasons. While he's been exposed at times when going up against some of the league's best receivers (Tee Higgins had the best game of his season against Wright in Week 9), he's fared much better than I expected. Without him, I don't think the Bears would be 7-3 right now.
Wright not only has snagged four interceptions, but he's also third on the team with eight pass deflections. He's also recovered two fumbles. Say what you will about his coverage ability (I've said plenty in the heat of the moment), but he's consistently been around the ball.
I honestly don't know if Wright has a future in the Windy City. He will be a free agent in the offseason, and the Bears have a loaded depth chart at the cornerback position (when healthy).
He seems to have picked up defensive coordinator Dennis Allen's scheme quickly, but he probably outplayed the range that Chicago would be willing to pay him to stick around as a backup. I think there's a good chance that a team will see his length, athleticism, and statistics and think they can coach him into a starting-caliber corner.
After all, that's what he turned out to be this year.