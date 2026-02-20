Jaylon Johnson Named a Potential Cut Candidate For the Chicago Bears This Offseason

Jaylon Johnson has been one of the Bears' best defensive players since being selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He has been a model of consistency and somehow managed to improve every year before this season.

He earned a four-year, $76 million extension after a breakout 2023 campaign that saw him make his first career Pro Bowl. The deal looked like a massive steal one year later (after a handful of other cornerbacks got paid) following another Pro Bowl season.

Unfortunately, Johnson's upward trajectory came to a screeching halt this season. He suffered a groin injury before the season began, suffered a setback in the Week 2 loss against Detroit, and only played in seven games as a result.

To make matters worse, he also looked like a shell of himself after returning to the field (which wasn't surprising because he underwent core muscle surgery in September). He looked slow and was caught out of position far more often than usual.

With the Bears having their back against the wall when it comes to the cap (they're currently $5 million above the cap ceiling), NFL.com writer Matt Okada highlighted Jaylon Johnson as a potential cut candidate this offseason.

He was largely considered a top-10 cornerback entering last season -- though his contract lands just outside that range, with his $19 million average annual value ranking 13th at the position. So, why is he a cut candidate? Well, there are surprising cuts every offseason, and they usually come down to money. Johnson carries a $24.5 million cap hit in 2026, and the Bears could save $15.5 million by designating him as a post-June 1 release (their most lucrative option for that designation). Matt Okada, NFL.com

Not to be blunt, but that standpoint severely misses the mark.

Yes, releasing their top cover corner would create a lot of cap space. $15.5 million is a healthy chunk of change. Conversely, it would also create a glaring weakness at the cornerback position. That's significant for a team that already has glaring weaknesses at safety and defensive tackle.

The article also mentioned his struggles in coverage this season, and that's fair considering the circumstances. However, those struggles make a lot of sense with him going under the knife during the season.

Johnson, himself, also recognized that he wasn't nearly playing up to his potential.

I mean, you know your body. I think for me, it's just certain movements don't feel like they used to feel. And really just that comfort again. I didn't have camp, I didn't have too many opportunities. So you get thrown in a fire, and it's kind of trying to find yourself when it counts. It’s one of those where you have to keep stretching it and stretching it out. And then it’ll get stronger as time goes on. So, for myself, all I need is more time, more reps. Jaylon Johnson

Johnson is an ultimate competitor, and that's why he pushed himself to come back this season. I know cornerbacks often fall off a cliff at a certain point in their career, but I don't think that's the case here. The groin injury was undoubtedly a speed bump, but it was more of a flat tire than an indicator that the engine is shot.

In fact, I think he'll be motivated to bounce back strong after a disappointing 2025 season. He's still only 26 and should have another year or two of elite play left in him.

While the Bears do have some work to do to navigate the salary cap this offseason, cutting ties with someone like Tremaine Edmunds (Chicago would also save $15 million with him off the books) makes a lot more sense. He's not only a less impactful player than Johnson, but he also doesn't play a premier position.

The Bears have a wide-open window where they could contend for a Super Bowl with Caleb Williams on his rookie contract. Cutting one of their best defenders, who will only be 27 for the entirety of the 2026 season, would not be a good way to capitalize on it.