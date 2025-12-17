Packers injury update reveals Bears-killer WR could miss Week 16 showdown

Micah Parsons is getting all the headlines. But a player perhaps even more important may not be also be in uniform for Saturday night's showdown at Soldier Field: Christian Watson.

The Green Bay Packers' defense will certainly be diluted without its All-Pro pass-rusher, who suffered a season-ending torn ACL in last week's loss to the Denver Broncos. But also injured in that game was the speedy receiver the Chicago Bears know all too well.

In their 28-21 loss in Lambeau Field two weeks ago, it was Watson who burned them for four catches, 89 yards and two back-breaking touchdowns.

The Bears will have several advantages in this rematch with the NFC North title at stake. Revenge. Home-field advantage. And Watson at less than full-speed, are altogether absent.

He suffered a chest/shoulder injury against Denver and was taken to a Denver hospital. Examinations revealed no structural damage, but on a short week in what should be freezing temperatures it is expecting a lot for Watson to be 100 percent.

The Packers also could be without starting right tackle Zach Tom and safety Evan Williams.

"We've got a lot of guys – this injury list is pretty substantial," Packers' head coach Matt LaFleur said. "So we've got a lot of things to figure out over these next couple of days."

Running back Josh Jacobs is expected to play, though LaFleur said he likely won't practice this week because of an injured knee.

