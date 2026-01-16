Luther Burden pranks Kyle Monangai with hilarious gift after sideline blooper

In the heat of last weekend’s battle against the Green Bay Packers, rookie running back Kyle Monangai was fighting a battle of his own: with his water bottle.

A clip of Monangai sitting with fellow rookie Luther Burden III on the sidelines went unexpectedly viral when Monangai tried to get a drink—only to find his water bottle was upside down. You could tell from Burden’s reaction that he wasn’t going to let him live that down, even though he and Monangai agreed to save the discussion for after they’d beaten the Packers.

Well, Burden didn’t forget to bring it full circle, and Gatorade got in on the fun.

A new social video from the Bears’ account shows Burden bringing Monangai a special gift in the team’s locker room from Gatorade: a new water bottle. As Monangai inspects it more closely, he sees that it carries a customized message: “This Side Up.” Even Monangai, who was so locked in last weekend that he forgot to laugh at his own gaff, couldn’t help but crack up.

If nothing else, this video shows us two things.

First, the Bears are clearly one of the most entertaining teams in the league both on and off the field, and their camaraderie is clearly a huge reason for that. This team has fully bought into what Ben Johnson and the veterans on this squad are selling, and it shows in the way they believe in each other and interact with each other, which in turn is reflected in their on-field performance. You think a team can pull off seven game-winning comebacks if they aren’t playing hard for each other and being all-in as teammates?

Secondly, Burden is turning into must-see TV when it comes to on-camera moments. Not only has he been good on the field as a rookie, delivering a number of highlight plays, but his mic’d-up energy from last weekend’s win was infectious. This dude is a superstar in the making with that personality, as well was those jokes.

Here’s hoping for some more fun moments during (and after) a win against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night.

More Chicago Bears News: