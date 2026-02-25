4 Things to Pay Attention to With the Chicago Bears at the NFL Scouting Combine

The 2026 NFL Scouting Combine kicked off on Monday, and there are a few storylines to keep an eye on for the Chicago Bears. A few of which were heavily addressed by Ben Johnson and Ryan Poles during their national media tour yesterday.

While the event is most important for upcoming draft prospects and teams hoping to get to know their character, it's also significant for players who could be on the trade block. We've entered the prime season of speculation, as front office executives co-mingling in Indianapolis spend as much time talking about potential trades as they do talking about their golf swings.

The Bears enter this offseason with one major goal in mind: Improve the defense. The unit gave up the fourth-most yards and tenth-most points in the league. Luckily for them, the 2026 NFL Draft is loaded at many of the positions they'll be looking to improve.

What specifically should fans be keeping tabs on this week?

Noteworthy trade rumors

Nov 16, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent (17) warms up before a game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

We've already got an answer to how they feel about Tremaine Edmunds, as they granted him permission to seek a trade today. I'm sure he will be cut if they're unable to find a trade partner, as getting him off the books would open up $15 million in cap space.

However, that's only one domino. Are the Bears going to trade for Maxx Crosby? Would they have to give up DJ Moore to do it? What's the deal with Tyson Bagent?

Understandably, Chicago is all over the rumor mill, since they'll have to make some wiggle room to make any noise in free agency. They've got some difficult decisions to make over the next few weeks, and the seeds of a few trades could be planted at the combine this week.

Run-stuffing D-linemen

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Kayden McDonald (98) celebrates during the first half of the Big Ten Conference championship game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Dec. 6, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bears desperately need to improve the interior of their defensive line. I already mentioned that they gave up the fourth-most yards, but that's largely because they allowed the sixth-most rushing yards at 134.5 per game. You could make a strong argument that the defensive tackle position was the most glaring weakness on their roster last season.

If I had to guess today, I would say that defensive tackle is the position that they are most likely to target in the first round. Ryan Poles said the depth at edge rusher is much better than the depth on the interior in this year's class, so that could point to them prioritizing that spot earlier before circling back to the edge later on. Fans should watch the defensive tackles closely on Thursday, as they're all but certain to add to that group early in the draft.

Athletic edge rushers

Oct 18, 2025; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Missouri Tigers defensive end Zion Young (9) moves in to tackle Auburn Tigers quarterback Jackson Arnold (11) during the fourth quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images | John Reed-Imagn Images

Alternatively, the Bears also desperately need to improve their pass rush. They finished near the bottom of the league (they tied for seventh-fewest) with 35 sacks last season. While Austin Booker showed flashes down the stretch, you can never have enough quality edge rushers. That could lead them down the path of drafting a tone-setter there.

As I mentioned above Poles said he likes the depth of the edge-rusher class. However, rarely would teams be able to find an impact pass-rusher on day three of the draft. That feels like a hint that they'll be dipping into that pool through the first three rounds (unless they pull off a blockbuster for Maxx Crosby, that is).

Impactful safety prospects

Safety AJ Haulcy 13 interception as LSU Tigers take on the Texas A&M Aggies. October 25, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; at Tiger Stadium. Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. | SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fans should also tune into the results of Friday's drills, as they will need to address the safety position this offseason. All five of the safeties on their roster for the '25 season are slated to hit free agency.

I know we have a long way to go before the draft, but I would bet that they add to the safety room if they don't address the defensive line in the first round. Ohio State safety Caleb Downs will be long gone by the time they're on the clock, but Toledo's Emmanuel McNeill-Warren or Oregon's Dillon Thieneman are quality candidates to go off the board around the time the Bears are on the clock. LSU safety AJ Haulcy would also be a great pick in the second round if he were still on the board there.