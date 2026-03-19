New 2026 Mock Draft Has Chicago Bears Taking Surprise Defensive Pick at No. 25

The deeper you get into mock draft season, the clearer one thing becomes about the Chicago Bears: They have plenty of options in the first round.

That’s been a consistent theme across projections, and the latest from The Athletic leans into it in an interesting way, sending Toledo safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren to Chicago.

It’s not the most obvious pick. But it might be one of the more telling ones.

A Different Direction for the Bears in Round 1

Washington State Cougars quarterback Zevi Eckhaus (4) is tackled by Toledo Rockets safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren | James Snook-Imagn Images

With edge rusher and defensive line frequently mocked to Chicago, this projection pivots to the secondary.

Dan Wiederer made the pick for the Bears.

“One thing has become apparent during all these pre-draft exercises: The menu of players available at No. 25 is consistently appealing.” Wiederer wrote. “In this instance, the depth of the edge rusher class helps swing things in McNeil-Warren’s favor, with the Bears adding another weapon to the back end of their defense. Speed: check. Size: check. Passion: check. Playmaking ability: check.”

It’s a choice that makes a ton of sense for Chicago. It’s about adding traits the Bears are prioritizing this offseason: speed, physicality, and playmaking.

Why Safety Could Be in Play for Bears in 2026 NFL Draft

Seattle Seahawks safety Coby Bryant (8) against the New England Patriots | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

On the surface, safety might not feel like the Bears’ most urgent need. They already added Coby Bryant in free agency, and safety isn’t traditionally valued as a first-round position.

But dig a little deeper, and the logic starts to come into focus.

This defense is being reshaped to play faster and more aggressively. And adding another dynamic piece on the back end gives defensive coordinator Dennis Allen more flexibility in how he deploys coverage and pressure looks.

Wiederer even pointed to how McNeil-Warren would fit alongside Bryant.

“General manager Ryan Poles has long contended that safety is the hardest position to evaluate for the draft. But energetic, productive players like McNeil-Warren make it easier. His physicality and fluidity will pair well with newcomer Coby Bryant.”

That pairing is key.

The Bigger Picture for the Bears at Pick No. 25

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

What this mock highlights more than anything is how the board could fall for Chicago.

If the top edge rushers are gone, and that’s been a recurring theme, the Bears may have to decide between reaching for need or taking the best player available.

This projection leans toward the latter.

McNeil-Warren represents upside, energy, and versatility, traits that align with how Ryan Poles has been building this roster.

A First-Round Pick That Reflects the Bears’ Identity

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson looks on during warmups | David Banks-Imagn Images

The Bears aren’t in a position where they need to force anything in the draft. That’s the benefit of how they’ve built this team in recent years.

Poles can let the board come to him.

And if it does, don’t be surprised if the pick ends up being less about plugging a hole and more about adding another playmaker to a Chicago Bears defense that’s clearly being built around speed and disruption.