Chicago Bears 2026 NFL Re-Draft: What Ryan Poles, Ben Johnson Should Have Done

The Chicago Bears' 2026 NFL Draft class drew no shortage of controversy during the three-day event.

The biggest gripes were the Bears not coming away with an edge rusher and the team waiting until the sixth round to address the interior of the defensive line.

There was also a feeling that Chicago might have reached for some of the picks they made, but that's really a matter of opinion rather than something we can concretely say was the case.

Only time will tell just how right or wrong head coach Ben Johnson and general manager Ryan Poles are. In the meantime, I'm taking a swing on a re-draft and giving my take on how the Bears should have approached the 2026 NFL Draft.

In this exercise, I'm obviously not going to take players who were already off the board in the spots the Bears picked at. This group certainly isn't risk averse, but the players I selected fill needs more than Poles and Johnson did with Chicago's actual picks.

Round 1, Pick 25: EDGE T.J. Parker, Clemson

Clemson defensive end T.J. Parker. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Let me preface this by saying I loved the Dillon Thieneman pick and would have no issue with Chicago doing it again.

But the Bears get their much-needed edge rusher early in the draft instead of, you know, not taking one at all. The Clemson product went No. 34 overall to the Buffalo Bills, so Chicago would've been able to trade back and still get him.

Parker proved to be an effective run defender as well as a pass-rusher in college, and that checks two boxes for Chicago, a team that struggled in both areas last season. He also fits the Dennis Allen prototype of a big, long, versatile edge rusher.

Round 2, Pick 57: S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo

Toledo Rockets safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren. | Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

After passing on the second-best safety in the draft, we get a pretty good consolation prize.

McNeil-Warren went just one pick after the Bears selected Logan Jones. The Toledo product saw one of the bigger slides after he was considered a Round 1 pick by many.

McNeil-Warren isn't going to have the career Thieneman will have, but he's still going to be a very good starter in the NFL, as he's a top-notch cover guy and run defender.

Round 3, Pick 69: DT Albert Regis, Texas A&M

Texas A&M Aggies defensive tackle Albert Regis. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

We'll stick with the Bears' trade for this re-draft. Regis went 12 picks after the Bears selected Stanford tight end Sam Roush. Iowa State's Domonique Orange is another player we would have liked.

Regis showed he was a difference-maker against the run in 2025, boasting an impressive 82.6 run defense grade last season. He's a bit undersized at 295 pounds but that didn't show up on his tape and he's capable of adding more to his frame.

Round 3, Pick 89: CB Jermod McCoy, Tennessee

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Call me crazy, but I'm taking a swing on McCoy in this spot. The Las Vegas Raiders grabbed him 12 picks after this at the top of the fourth round.

I get it, his knee issue is a major concern, but he's also a prospect who could have been the No. 1 cornerback in this class had it not been for that issue.

A risky third-round pick? Sure, but it's not like Poles has a history of nailing third-round picks.

Taking someone with elite potential who can make an immediate impact here isn't a bad swing at all, especially when you consider the massive question mark Chicago has at one boundary spot.

Round 4, Pick 124: C Connor Lew, Auburn

Auburn offensive lineman Connor Lew. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

We grab our center in the middle rounds, which many draft experts believed was the sweet spot to start taking them. The Auburn product was taken four spots after Chicago drafted LSU's Zavion Thomas.

While his 2025 torn ACL is a concern, the Bears don't need Lew to step in and start right away with Garrett Bradbury under contract, so the rookie would have ample time to get right. Not to mention, Lew said he's ahead of schedule in his rehab.

Chicago wanted an athletic center, which it landed with Jones, but Lew fits that profile, also, and offers much better value in this spot than Jones did in Round 2.

Round 5, Pick 166: WR Cyrus Allen, Cincinnati

American wide receiver Cyrus Allen (13) of Cincinnati. | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Allen went 10 picks after the Bears drafted linebacker Keyshaun Elliott out of Arizona State. Many projections had Allen going in Round 4.

He might not be as fast as Thomas, but he still offers 4.4 speed that makes him a deep threat in the passing game. He also has return experience, so Allen could have factored in on special teams on top of being depth competition at wide receiver.

Round 6, Pick 215: LB Harold Perkins Jr., LSU

LSU Tigers linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. (4) and safety Major Burns (8). | John David Mercer-Imagn Images

Just two picks after the Bears selected defensive lineman Jordan van den Berg, Perkins went off the board to the Atlanta Falcons.

Perkins was very productive over his first two years at LSU, tallying 147 tackles, 26 tackles for loss and 13 sacks in that span. He didn't look like himself after coming back from a torn ACL in 2025, but that's normal for players returning from such an injury.

Perkins was still productive in 2025, though, posting eight tackles for loss, 56 tackles and four sacks. We would be fine with betting on his upside in his second year back from a serious knee injury.