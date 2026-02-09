Next Year's Super Bowl Logo Bodes Well For the Chicago Bears

As if there weren't countless reasons for optimism following the Chicago Bears improbable 2025 NFL season.. the NFL just granted another one. It might even be the grandest one yet.

You're going to have to 'Bear' with me here. The NFL released next year's Super Bowl logo, and it featured the color orange (and shades of blue, for what it's worth).

The official Super Bowl LXI Logo has arrived 🤩 pic.twitter.com/cVn9ILCwYt — NFL (@NFL) February 9, 2026

I know what you might be thinking. "...so what?"

Well, what if I told you that four out of the past five Super Bowls have featured teams that matched the colors competing in the big game? Of note, the only one that didn't match also featured a color match for Taylor Swift's Midnights album, and the Kansas City Swifts were in attendance that year. Coincidence? I think NOT.

The Super Bowl Logo Theory is REAL🏆



And after a deep dive into this years



I see the Golden Gate Bridge which is where the Super Bowl is. The pink color represents California (The states main color)



Blue and Yellow = Rams

Blue and Red = Bills



Be seein🔮 pic.twitter.com/TKk1hoaRji — Bryce DeGroat (@NFL_Convo) January 16, 2026

The Bears own the fortunate distinction of being one of only four teams with orange as a primary color. Luckily for them, the Browns are another team. They shouldn't have a worry there.

That leaves three plausible teams to fill that role. The Broncos and Bengals could make things interesting, but the latter is in dire need of improving their defense. The Broncos, meanwhile, play in the same division as the Chiefs, who will feature a motivated and upset Patrick Mahomes. This year really was their best chance (and every AFC team's best chance) to win it all.

So, now that the unlikely hypotheticals are out of the way, some are theorizing that the Jaguars could be the Bears' foe in next year's clash. The light blue wave is a color match, after all.

Next year's Super Bowl logo has been unveiled 👀



Jaguars-Bears?

Broncos-Seahawks? pic.twitter.com/Huo2fvIJBw — NFL Memes (@NFLMemes) February 9, 2026

It would be an interesting matchup, for sure.

Another thing for inquiring minds to keep an eye out for is where Caleb Williams (and Trevor Lawrence, if you're so inclined) are located on the start of the regular-season graphic for 2026.

If they're out in front... watch out. That's double jeopardy.

The NFL really gave us the script at the start of the season…



Sam Darnold and Drake Maye at the front.



🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/On32cG9Jnm — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 26, 2026

I'm just saying... don't rule out the Bears' potential to represent the NFC in Super Bowl 61. They're already baked into the logo.

Everything written in this article is an undisputed fact and should be taken as such. I've got boxes full of Pepe here.