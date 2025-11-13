NFL experts offer shocking take on Bears vs. Vikings Week 11 matchup
If the 2025 NFL season ended today, the Chicago Bears would be in the playoffs.
Let that marinate for a second.
Yes, in just nine games of the Ben Johnson era, the Bears have become a fringe-playoff team that's building momentum toward a meaningful December for the first time in what feels like forever.
The development of Caleb Williams and the offense has sparked this wild ride so far, but for the Bears to truly evolve into an NFC contender, the defense, led by coordinator Dennis Allen, has to do its part, too.
And that's where Week 11 comes in. Allen and his suddenly surging edge-rush duo of Montez Sweat and Austin Booker have a chance to kickstart a difficult stretch of games with some momentum against the struggling JJ McCarthy, who somehow pulled a rabit out of his hat in Week 1 to defeat Chicago.
I don't suspect that will be the case this Sunday, but I appear to be in the minority.
According to NFL Pick Watch, the majority of game-pickers are on the Vikings, with 58% taking Minnesota at home over the Bears.
Chicago really is the Rodney Dangerfield of the 2025 season.
Perhaps, the Bears offense still isn't trusted enough to overcome Brian Flores' defense. And, if that's the case, it'll be upt to Caleb Williams to prove otherwise.
The Vikings enter Week 11 ranked 18th in scoring defense (23.7 points per game), but their pass defense remains a top-10 unit (191.7 yards per game allowed). Flores' group is a bit vulnerable against the run, allowing 125.6 yards per game, which ranks 22nd in the NFL.
Compare that with the Bears' rushing offense, which is averaging 147.3 yards per game and is ranked No. 2 in the league.
“You just understand that you have to be as close to perfect as you can be," Williams said about facing the Vikings defense this week. "Practice and the small details all matter. Protecting the football, the routes, the depth, the spacing, my timing — everything matters.”
A win for the Chicago Bears would be a massive step forward in the NFC North. They're currently 0-2 in the division, despite going 4-1 over their last five games.