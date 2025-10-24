One of Bears’ biggest offseason moves is being called a major disappointment in 2025
The Chicago Bears were one of the busiest teams in the NFL during the offseason. They added several new starters to both sides of the ball, but it was the offensive line that drew the most attention.
How could it not.
After surrendering a league-worst 68 sacks in 2024, GM Ryan Poles left no stone unturned as he worked to revamp the starting five charged with protecting Caleb Williams.
And revamp that starting five he did.
Poles traded for guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson, signed center Drew Dalman, and drafted tackle Ozzy Trapilo.
It's taken some time for this group to get rolling, but the results are beginning to pay off, especially in the running game.
But not all of those new additions are receiving glowing reviews through the first sort of half of the 2025 season. In fact, one of them -- Jonah Jackson -- was dubbed the Bears' biggest disappointment of the season so far.
"A key free-agent addition as part of Chicago's 2025 offensive-line overhaul, Jackson has been penalized four times while posting a sub-60 PFF grade thus far," Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon wrote.
While it's true that Jackson's Pro Football Focus grade isn't great, it's also a bit misleading.
His 58.1 season grade is skewed by his horrendous Week 1 performance (31.0).
Since then, Jackson has posted three games of 68.0 or higher, including his best game of the 2025 season in Week 7 against the New Orleans Saints (72.1).
It's fair to say that Jonah Jackson, like the rest of the Chicago Bears' starting offensive line, is beginning to really get into a rhythm.
Who is the Chicago Bears' most disappointing player in 2025?
Most Bears fans would likely agree that the most disappointing player through six games of the 2025 season is first-round pick, Colston Loveland.
The former Michigan standout was praised for his ability as a pass-catcher, yet he's been one of the most ineffective Bears skill players this year.
Loveland has just eight catches for 78 yards on the season.
"What I'm worried about is winning games, and we've been doing that," Loveland said. "Obviously, we’ve got to get a lot better, and got to win these games by more. So that's really the main thing I'm worried about."
Compare Loveland's miniscule production with fellow rookie tight end Tyler Warren, who was selected a few picks later in Round 1.
Warren has 33 catches for 439 yards and three touchdowns.
Perhaps we'll see a greater impact from Loveland now that coach Ben Johnson is learning how to maximize all of his skill players. But until the 10th overall pick has his arrival moment in 2025, he's easily the team's biggest disappointment right now.