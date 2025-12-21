6 biggest winners from Bears' sensational comeback victory over Packers

The Chicago Bears have pulled off some incredible last-second victories in 2025, but Saturday's miracle comeback win over the Green Bay Packers takes the cake. Despite not scoring a touchdown until the final 30 seconds of regulation, the Bears forced overtime and won the game on a jaw-dropping walk-off touchdown pass.

This outing was far from perfect for the Bears, and in many ways, they did not deserve to win. The defense held strong in the red zone but struggled to get off the field. Ben Johnson's crucial mistake nearly cost the Bears the game. But that can all be dissected as we move through the week. For now, let's take a look at who the game's biggest winners were.

1. Caleb Williams

I think the "Iceman" moniker that Bears fans bestowed on Caleb Williams earlier this year has become his official nickname. Williams once again came up big in the clutch, throwing the game-tying touchdown on fourth down and the game-winner in overtime. Thanks to Williams, the Bears got the monkey off their backs against the Packers, split the season series with them, and took a commanding lead in the NFC North.

Both his game-tying and game-winning touchdown passes were absolute beauties and are going to be on highlight reels for years to come. Caleb Williams has officially arrived as a franchise quarterback for the Chicago Bears.

2. Jahdae Walker

Injuries to two Bears' receivers led to undrafted rookie Jahdae Walker getting his first NFL start, and boy did he make the most of it. He caught only two of three targets, but both were big plays. The first, Walker's first NFL reception, was a 15-yarder on the opening drive, and the second was an improbable touchdown reception in the back corner of the endzone to tie the game.

He may not see the field again this season, but Walker made sure that his name would be remembered.

OH MY JAHDAE 🤯🤯🤯



📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/LY0ur1XQUH — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) December 21, 2025

3. DJ Moore

Moore has been a popular name for NFL analysts when picking potential trade candidates for NFL teams, but it's getting harder and harder to believe the Bears will part ways with Moore, especially after he hauled in a walk-off 46-yard touchdown pass to beat the Packers at Soldier Field for the first time since 2018. He finished with a team-high five receptions for 97 yards and a touchdown, imprinting his name forever in the storybook of the legendary Bears-Packers rivalry.

4. Cairo Santos

Santos is beginning to look like something of a Packer killer. In last year's season finale, he hit the walk-off field goal to beat Green Bay, and on a windy Saturday night, Santos connected on three difficult field goals plus a bouncy onside kick attempt. He certainly has his limitations as a kicker, but Santos, like Moore, is making a strong case to remain with the Bears through 2026 and beyond.

Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

5. Nahshon Wright

One of the great stories of the 2025 season thus far is the emergence of cornerback Nahshon Wright. The Bears signed Wright to a one-year, $1.1 million contract in the offseason, never expecting him to be more than a depth piece. But multiple key injuries to the Bears' secondary thrust him into action at the start of the season, and he's been phenomenal ever since. On Saturday night, his critical forced fumble at the goal line not only saved the game for Chicago but made him the NFL leader in total takeaways with eight.

I'm not sure if it will be with Chicago, given their salary cap situation, but Wright has played his way into a hefty contract in 2026.

6. The entire defense

I know I just singled out Wright, but I also want to shoutout the entire Bears defense for their effort. The Packers made five red zone trips in this game, and the Bears turned them out of the endzone on every single one. They had their rough moments on Saturday, mostly due to coaching, but they buttoned up when it mattered most and bought the offense enough time to tie the game and eventually win it.

Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

