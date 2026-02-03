Ryan Poles' Biggest Draft Bust Trolls Bears Fans at Super Bowl

They say that he who laughs last, laughs best. This popular quote generally rings true in everyday life, but especially so in the world of the National Football League. Consider the Chicago Bears-Green Bay Packers rivalry. In their Week 13 matchup, Caleb Williams threw a game-ending interception against the Packers in Lambeau Field, delivering bragging rights to the Packers and their fans. However, Williams took the bragging rights back for Chicago just two weeks later with a sensational comeback victory and a walk-off touchdown pass to DJ Moore in overtime.

Then, the Bears added a miraculous Wild Card over the Packers to their ledger, ending Green Bay's season and extending their streak of playoff losses to three. Packers fans may still try to talk trash to Bears fans based on their past dominance of this rivalry, but it doesn't matter. The Bears beat them twice in 2025 and ended their season in the playoffs. Until these two teams square off again, there's nothing they can say to Bears fans that can't be answered by a simple recounting of who won more recently.

Unfortunately for Bears fans, there's someone out there who is getting his own "get-back" against Chicago. Velus Jones Jr., one of the biggest draft busts in recent memory from this team, spent three years in Chicago doing nothing but muffing punts, fumbling kickoffs, and dropping perfect passes. Anytime Jones touched the ball, it was a good bet that the opponent was about to get some excellent field position.

But Jones ended up with the Seattle Seahawks last offseason, which means he is now on the roster for a team that is competing for a Super Bowl title next week, and he's not letting Bears fans forget it.

Velus Jones Jr. calls Bears fans salty that he’s in the Super Bowl after wanting him off the team



pic.twitter.com/PfbQnBJhcG — Polymarket Football (@PolymarketBlitz) February 3, 2026

This isn't even the first time that Jones has trolled his former team. When the Bears' season ended with a heartbreaking Divisional round loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Jones immediately posted a laughing emoji on his X account, a lame "gotcha" attempt that was getting roasted on social media.

Bears fans have nothing to say to this former draft bust

It's obviously ridiculous for Jones, who has touched the ball just 10 times this year, to brag about Seattle's Super Bowl berth as if he were a major part of this run. Bears fans know it, and he knows it, too. But at the end of the day, it doesn't matter. He's in the Super Bowl; the Bears are not. He will likely come out of this season with a Super Bowl ring, giving him just as many Super Bowl victories in his career as the entire Chicago Bears franchise.

This is something that Bears fans just have to take on the chin and keep moving. Jones wins this round, but Bears fans are looking to a bright future, brighter than it's been in many years. If Caleb Williams continues to develop into a superstar quarterback, it will only be a matter of time before the Bears are on the Super Bowl stage. That could come as soon as next year, by which point Jones will almost certainly be on someone else's practice squad.

David Banks-Imagn Images

More Chicago Bears News: